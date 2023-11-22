Santa will be checking his list at Town’s upcoming Christmas Market

The Town of Taber will be holding an ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Market at the Taber Community Centre Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 2, 2023.

“The ‘All I Want for Christmas Market’ is full of a wide mix of vendors showcasing unique Christmas gifts,” Amy Allred, Economic Development Manager for the Town of Taber, said.

Allred says that the market, which is free to attend, is an annual event and an Alberta Farmer’s Market approved event, so included in the market mix are vendors with items that are made, baked or grown in Alberta.

“Alberta Approved Farmer’s Markets are able to offer a different mix of products, over and above the more common Christmas market items,” Allred said. “Having the combination of both brings a bunch of great options to Christmas shoppers.”

In addition to those products and more than 50 vendor tables, Allred says, there will be a ‘Paw-liday’ Hot Cocoa Bar with donations for Lost Paws with a bunch of fun mix-ins to add to your cocoa, as well as Santa Selfies with Santa in a booth set up for all to come and take pictures with Santa.

“Everyone loves a Christmas market, especially one with a wide mix of vendors from homemade crafts and ornaments, to makeup and skin care, homemade baking and canning, jewellery, and stationery to name a few,” Allred said. “With adding the ‘Paw-liday’ Hot Cocoa Bar, and the Santa Selfies, we hope to draw a large crowd to support the vendors.”

Allred invites people who want more information about the event to visit: www.taber.ca/holidaymarket. “Come out and enjoy!” Allred said. “Come and support the vendors and Lost Paws and get your Santa picture too! Christmas is a season of community and supporting local is a great expression of that.”

Heather Cameron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times