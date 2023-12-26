Santa Claus came to town! His sleigh was spotted over this Quebec village

A rare weather report was issued overnight into Christmas Day.

Pilots and meteorologists normally use a METAR weather report to convey vital weather conditions and reports, but it detected something strange above the skies in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec.

Kuujjuaq Airport (YVP), posted this METAR at midnight local time.

Santa QC remark Dec 25 2023

CYVP 250500Z 18006KT 15SM -SN OVC021 M08/M11 A2998 RMK SC8 SANTA SPOTTED FLY OVR VILLAGE SLP157

The intriguing sighting can be found in the RMK (remark) section. In Canada, this section is typically reserved for describing cloud layers and the percentage of cloud cover. However, this time it was used to report a sighting of Santa Claus.

Santa brought some light snow to the region as his sleigh flew by the small village in the wee hours of Christmas Day.

While there have not been any official photos of Santa and his nine reindeer in Kuujjuaq, rest assured that he was able to make all of his deliveries in the village and across Canada.

With files from Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist at The Weather Network and Kayla Christoffer, a writer at The Weather Network.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more on weather conditions across Quebec.