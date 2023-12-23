Santa Claus set for annual Springwater fire truck tour

No one knows for sure when or how it started but Santa’s Fire Truck Run in Springwater Township has become an annual tradition not to be missed.

Every year since the mid-70s, Santa Claus ditches the sleigh and reindeer and makes the rounds throughout the township on a fire truck. This year, Santa will be making two tours of the township.

On Dec. 23, he’ll be visiting Elmvale and Phelpston.

The next night, Christmas Eve, he’ll visit Anten Mills, Midhurst, Minesing, Grenfel, Centre Vespra, Snow Valley and Hillsdale.

The run begins at 5:30 p.m. both nights, barring any emergency calls.

Dennis Gannon, Springwater’s former fire chief, said the run is a sight to behold. He’s been a part of it for more than 30 years and, like a little kid on Christmas morning, he still gets excited talking about it.

“It’s a magical experience,” Gannon said. “Christmas music is playing, the lights and sirens are on and blaring. As they parade through the communities, Santa is lit up by the lights of the fire truck and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.”

According to Gannon, Santa’s Fire Truck Run has been going on so long that it’s become a multi-generational event that folks in Springwater plan for and participate in, regardless of the weather.

“For many it is a family event and they often return home to participate,” Gannon said. “Groups of residents gather together and bring in Christmas with a bonfire and hot chocolate waiting for the big guy to arrive.”

Gannon believes the event was started by former Vespra Township fire chief Bob Byers and deputy chief Jim Clarkson long before the townships of Flos and Vespra were amalgamated with the village of Elmvale and the Hillsdale/Orr Lake area from the Medonte Township to form Springwater Township in 1994.

Midhurst, Minesing and Anten Mills were the first communities to have the Santa Fire Truck Run.

Following amalgamation, the new township added more locations to the run.

According to Gannon, Springwater firefighters can’t wait for the annual event.

“Our firefighters are always participating in community events,” Gannon said, “but escorting Santa Claus and bringing a bit of early Christmas cheer is one everybody wants to be a part of.”

At one time, he said, there were so many firefighters who wanted to participate, the fire department had to establish an unofficial rule that only single firefighters or those who had older children could do the run.

Gannon said that while Santa’s Fire Truck Run has created many special memories — for residents and firefighters alike — nothing will top his personal favourite — a moment that could have come out of a Hollywood blockbuster.

One year, he said, the run was just turning a corner when they spotted flames in the sky. As they got closer, they found a family waiting outside for Santa - waving and excited to see him.

The truck stopped and Santa got unharnessed, jumped off and grabbed the ladder.

He charged toward the house and threw the ladder on the roof line. The other firefighters were getting the water flowing and the chimney box out.

“The family was totally unaware they had a fire in their chimney,” Gannon said. “Fortunately, the fire was extinguished quickly and Santa was on his way to the rest of his visit.”

To see where Santa Claus will be on Dec. 23 and 24

Wayne Doyle, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BarrieToday.com