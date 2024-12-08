Santa Claus visits Dreamwalker Farm in Grand Isle County
Santa Claus visits Dreamwalker Farm in Grand Isle County
Santa Claus visits Dreamwalker Farm in Grand Isle County
VANCOUVER — Pop megastar Taylor Swift said there was a reason she chose Vancouver and Canada as the final stop of her 149-show Eras Tour, a sequin-sparkled cultural juggernaut that has spanned five continents.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year and it has a sentimental meaning
King Charles had a very special gift for Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas this year. See special gesture.
"At this point, the dad leaned over and asked, 'Would you mind switching seats with her? She’s just a kid,' " the passenger says
"The net is tightening," Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem, according to the Post. Thompson, 50, who became CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit in April 2021, was shot in the back around 6:45 a.m. ET (1145 GMT) on Wednesday in what police described as a targeted attack by a masked assailant lying in wait. The shooting sparked a massive manhunt for the gunman, who fled on foot wearing a hooded jacket, balaclava and gray backpack before mounting an electric bike and riding into Central Park, police said.
Her colleague quickly pleaded to viewers: "I earnestly ask you not to use these figures anywhere."
(Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride
The Hollywood power couple walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are stepping out to support their mom's big night
We'll always have "sootcase" <3
One former Edmonton Oilers goalie made their season debut on Friday night.
A spokesperson for Dumont, who starred in Christopher Nolan's 2023 blockbuster as Jackie Oppenheimer, confirmed their identity to TMZ.
President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air on Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Pete Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had suf
Once upon a time, a brash outsider entered the Oval Office with a promise to “drain the swamp.” He brought in a posse of businesspeople, led by a leading industrialist, to work like “tireless bloodhounds” to root out inefficiencies in Washington’s vast bureaucracy.
The exes, who share three kids, also spent Thanksgiving together as a family last month
Princess Kate's sister-in-law Alizée Thévenet dazzled in a velvet look during the Christmas carol service as she joined her husband James Middleton at Westminster Abbey – see photos
Michael Jackson’s only daughter is set to marry her bandmate, who she sweetly nicknames 'Blue'
This Sabres forward had a big fight with this Utah Hockey Club defenseman.
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ star Gregory Peck had five kids: Jonathan, Stephen, Carey, Anthony and Cecilia
The actress discussed her forthcoming film "Maria."