How Santa Cruz County educators are tackling COVID-19 summer surge
How Santa Cruz County educators are tackling COVID-19 summer surge
How Santa Cruz County educators are tackling COVID-19 summer surge
The 27-year-old hockey star and 28-year-old interior designer hosted friends and family for a lavish, multi-day celebration.
Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election. “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview. Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
It's giving Olivia Benson, SVU.
Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.
Prince Harry is expected to inherit millions of dollars next month on his 40th birthday—here's why.
The conversation on X was marred with technical problems that delayed the platform's event
The Dutch volleyball player, 30, has spoken publicly for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics.
An old photo appearing to show the Republican vice presidential nominee in a blonde wig and a dress quickly went viral.
"That's what happens when he gets desperate," Sarah Matthews told MSNBC.
The comedian summed up what happened in politics while the Olympic Games were on.
The off-market deal was part of a property swap between the former talk show host and Singapore-based tycoon Robert Friedland.
Vice President Harris is nipping at former President Trump’s heels in his home state of Florida, a pollster from Suffolk University says after a new Sunshine State survey. The USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV poll found Harris just 5 points behind Trump among likely Florida voters, 42 percent to 47 percent, just outside the poll’s margin of…
Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's photos have been revealed to the public by Vogue Australia.
Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
The email account of longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone was breached as part of suspected hacking attempts from Iran targeting Trump’s campaign, according to reports.The self-proclaimed GOP “agent provocateur”—whose dirty tricks can be traced back to the Nixon campaign—was duped by an espionage unit.The hackers then used Stone’s account in an effort to get into another account belonging to a senior Trump campaign official, a source told CNN. That attempt was part of wider efforts to breach c
The "Last Week Tonight" host declared that there was almost "no wrong" response to the reporter's inquiry.
It seems to be the perfect counter to Russia's 'Z' insignia.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $14.5m mansion provides the perfect play area for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to play - see rare clip of Archie, five, playing in the garden of their Montecito home
Fans speculated that the subtle new accessory has a sweet meaning.
Vegas Golden Knights' recent free agent signing, Ilya Samsonov had interesting words for Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark. Samsonov and Ullmark have battled multiple times in the past two seasons as they played for rival teams. Samsonov and the Toronto Maple Leafs lost in Game 7 to Ullmark ...