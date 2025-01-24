Santa Cruz County expands homeless services
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health.
"We could have all of this in America. As a country, we're far wealthier. But all of our wealth is centered in a tiny sliver of people at the top, with the rest of us fighting over the crumbs."
Con artists exploited contactless payment to swindle a young couple out of thousands of dollars. Learn how tap-to-pay scams work and how to protect yourself.
The 43-year-old comedian said comments from trolls and medical experts about "moon face" prompted her to seek medical advice.
A few lifestyle habits can make or break your feet.
House Republicans on Thursday passed their version of a “born-alive” abortion bill one day after Democrats blocked the Senate version from advancing. The bill requires health care practitioners to provide the “same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence” for a child born alive during an attempted abortion as they would during normal childbirth. Republicans…
Former prosecutor Elie Honig described it as "very heavy-handed."
Model Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola died after a night out in Los Angeles in 2021
The Princess of Wales was spotted in London on a shopping trip to one of her favorite eyewear shops
Warning: This story contains graphic images.An Ontario judge is now considering if a Windsor police officer facing three assault charges acted in self-defence when he struck a man in a bar bathroom in Ottawa or if those actions warrant conviction.After four days of proceedings, both sides made closing submissions Thursday in the trial for Sgt. Deler Bal, 51. He has pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault and one count of aggravated assault.On the evening of Sept. 23, 2023, Bal was off duty
The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
The co-founder of an Indigenous-owned, tiny home manufacturer in Brantford, Ont., says he's "utterly appalled" at the City of Hamilton's decision to order cabins for its first outdoor shelter from a different company that ended up getting them from China. Grand River Modular's chief operating officer, Matthew Jacznik, told CBC Hamilton his team had reached out to municipalities, including Hamilton, in the spring and summer to pitch their made-in-Brantford tiny homes. Their shelters are designed
President Donald Trump has issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to Washington, DC, police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton for their roles in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, a case that drew protests on the heels of the murder of George Floyd.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday he is only aware of two genders — male and female — and that the government should leave questions of gender identity alone.
Hartford Police confirmed to PEOPLE that the boy's injuries are non-life-threatening following the shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 22
Dakota Petrey is charged with the 2020 murder of Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez
The ‘Full House’ star was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2024
ROME (AP) — Italy’s highest court on Thursday confirmed a slander conviction against U.S. defendant Amanda Knox for accusing an innocent man of murdering her British flatmate 17 years ago in a sensational case that polarized trial watchers on both sides of the Atlantic.
PARIS (Reuters) -A woman who was blamed by French courts for her divorce because she no longer had sex with her husband won an appeal in Europe's top human rights court, the court said on Thursday, reigniting a debate in France over women's rights. The French woman - identified as Ms. H.W, born in 1955 - brought her case to the European Court of Human Rights in 2021 after exhausting legal avenues in France almost a decade following the divorce. The ECHR ruled that the French courts had violated the woman's right to respect for private and family life.
Hugh Grant has called for the U.K. police to open a new criminal investigation into Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers. The actor joins a growing chorus of people who, in the wake of Prince Harry’s historical settlement with the company — which included admissions of guilt into phone hacking at The Sun newspaper — are now calling …