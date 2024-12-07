New Santa Cruz County sheriff sworn in

Latest Stories
- People
Airline Passenger Refuses to Switch Seats to Appease Child Having a Tantrum, Despite Parents' Pleas
"At this point, the dad leaned over and asked, 'Would you mind switching seats with her? She’s just a kid,' " the passenger says
- HuffPost
Barron Trump Introduces Himself In Video With Donald Trump And People Have Same Reaction
Many viewers said the same thing when a clip emerged of Trump's youngest son talking to Dana White and others.
- CBC
Did Justin Trudeau's meeting with Donald Trump break a 225-year-old U.S law?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump last week likely violated a 225-year-old U.S. law, but experts say it's highly unlikely that Trump will face any consequences.On Friday, Trudeau surprised Canadians by making an unannounced trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. Over dinner, Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and the prime minister's chief of staff Katie Telford talked about a series of contentious issues with Trum
- HuffPost UK
Putin Minister Accidentally Hints At Daunting Ukraine War Stat Which Kremlin Has Tried To Keep Secret
Her colleague quickly pleaded to viewers: "I earnestly ask you not to use these figures anywhere."
- People
Police Find 3 Chilling Words on Bullet Casings Used by Killer of CEO Brian Thompson: Report
Three words were reportedly discovered on the bullet casings found at the crime scene, police sources told ABC News
- CBC
Canadian woman's violent death on remote Scottish island 'like a bad dream': friend
New details have emerged in the case of a man accused of killing a Canadian woman in the remote Shetland Islands of Scotland and then allegedly telling two people that she was in "good health."Aren Pearson, 40, faces seven charges, including assault, murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in the death of his girlfriend 24-year-old Claire Leveque, of Edmonton. Pearson, a Canadian who also recently received his Scottish citizenship, appeared in Glasgow High Court Friday for a prelimin
- Yahoo Canada Style
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says she 'learned to cut ties' after split with PM Justin Trudeau: Everything she's said about relationships since their break up
The former TV presenter said in a recent interview she learned not to "cling too much" to life and relationships.
- Hello!
Hugh Grant's frank comment on ex-girlfriends after Elizabeth Hurley shock
About A Boy actor Hugh Grant has made a rare comment about his past high-maintenance girlfriends after ex Elizabeth Hurley reveals they no longer speak
- BuzzFeed
This Clip Of Barron Trump's Accent In 2024 Is Truly Letting People Down
We'll always have "sootcase" <3
- CNN
The world has been warming faster than expected. Scientists now think they know why
Last year was the hottest year on record, oceans boiled and glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it has left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
- People
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Admits She Had a 'Full Heaving Cry for 30 Minutes' After Finding Out Daughter Elliotte Was a Girl
Kylie and Jason Kelce share daughters Bennett, 19 months, Elliotte, 3, Wyatt, 5, and a fourth on the way
- CNN Business
There’s a rude awakening in store for the DOGE bros
Once upon a time, a brash outsider entered the Oval Office with a promise to “drain the swamp.” He brought in a posse of businesspeople, led by a leading industrialist, to work like “tireless bloodhounds” to root out inefficiencies in Washington’s vast bureaucracy.
- People
French Debutante in Viral Apple Martin Video Speaks Out About 'Mean Girl' Accusations (Exclusive)
"She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting,” fellow debutante, Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, tells PEOPLE
- The Canadian Press
Mexico president will ask Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Thursday she will ask President-elect Donald Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries, rather than dumping them at the Mexican border.
- People
Police Searched Thumb Drive After O.J. Simpson's Bodyguard Claimed It Contained Confession
Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, though he was found liable for their deaths in civil court
- The Hockey News - Detroit Red Wings
Former Red Wings Forward Continues Big Decline
This former Detroit Red Wings forward has declined since he left the franchise.
- CoinDesk
'Oppenheimer' Star Nick Dumont Comes Out As Transmasculine, Nonbinary
A spokesperson for Dumont, who starred in Christopher Nolan's 2023 blockbuster as Jackie Oppenheimer, confirmed their identity to TMZ.
- Business Insider
Israel showed the 'power' of F-35s in destroying nearly all of Iran's air defenses without a loss, UK admiral says
The UK's chief of defense staff said Israeli F-35s took out "nearly the entirety" of Iran's air defenses in a single mission.
- Hello!
Duchess Sophie looks gorgeous in unexpected retro dress with suede boots
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked amazing in a retro dress and suede boots for Princess Kate’s Together at Christmas 2024 carol concert, held at Westminster Abbey
- WWD
Anne Hathaway Enters Her ‘Queen Era,’ Reprising Iconic Roles and Cementing Her Reign in Fashion
Hathaway talks returning as Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries" and Andy Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada," serving as the face of Bulgari, and becoming a "Versace woman."