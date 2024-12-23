Part of Santa Cruz Wharf Collapses Amid 'Extreme' Rough Seas

At least three people were rescued after a portion of Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf in Santa Cruz, California, collapsed into the ocean on Monday, December 23, as winter swells hammered the Northern California coast, officials said.

Footage captured by Alekz Londos shows debris from the pier, including a building floating in the water, as bystanders watch from the shore.

According to the Santa Cruz Fire Department, at least two people were rescued by lifeguards, and one person managed to self-rescue.

No other reports of injuries had been confirmed by the time of publication.

The National Weather Service had warned of “extreme” rough seas along the California coast.

This is a developing story. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful

