Santa Cruz Wharf partial collapse Sunrise 6 a.m. 12/24/25
The effect is like shaking ground coffee around to create more room, one researcher told CNN. But that wasn’t the startling conclusion.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A national park in Newfoundland has made the unusual move of opening in the winter so people can catch a glimpse of its rare and menacing new guest.
The green iguana isn't native to the Sunshine State. So how did this invasive lizard get there and become the state's menace to society?
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
One system after another continues to batter the B.C. coastline bringing heavy rainfall and risking power outages for Christmas Day. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
There's a chance of seeing the beautiful Northern Lights across parts of Canada
Could you lose power on Christmas day? It’s possible in BC’s south coast as a strong frontal system threatens the area Wednesday.
As Christmas travel kicks into high gear, several storms are forecast to hit B.C.'s entire coast, including Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday evening about the coming parade of storms that will reach as far north as Prince Rupert, B.C..The bad weather is set to start Monday morning with strong winds on the central and north sections of the coast, and reach the South Coast by Monday afternoon. The winds will intens
High winds are again hitting the coast of British Columbia, as gusts surpassing 100 km/h have been reported at several outlying islands.
What does Monday's snowfall mean for Christmas morning in southern Ontario? Well, it should be enough to make for a white Christmas for the vast majority in the region
TORONTO — A white Christmas is forecasted for parts of Ontario as winter weather and snowfall sweeps across the province Monday.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says the first of a series of Christmas week storms forecast for British Columbia's coast is moving inland, after bringing 140 km/h winds to some exposed coastal areas.
Residents argue the project will disproportionately impact majority-Black and -Hispanic communities in the Miami-Dade area.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Persistent high surf and flooding threats along California’s coast had residents on high alert a day after a major storm was blamed for one man’s death and the partial collapse of a pier, which propelled three people into the Pacific Ocean.
Dramatic footage captured by a Hawaii resident shows volcanic activity at Kilauea on Monday, December 23, on the Big Island.Aaron Monson told Storyful that he and his wife “live close enough to the volcano to see the glow when it starts erupting at night.” His wife spotted the red glow from the volcano in the early hours of Monday, so the couple headed to the park, Monson said.“What a sight to behold! This is about 5 miles from my house and is completely contained within the caldera,” he said in a Facebook post.The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised the alert level from “advisory” to “warning.”“The activity is confined to the summit caldera and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses,” the USGS said. Credit: Aaron Monson via Storyful
Frigid temperatures overnight, but milder temperatures are in store later this week across south-central Pennsylvania
Another system rolls into B.C., bringing extremely heavy rain Christmas Day morning. Up to 20 mm/h is possible for West Vancouver Island. Wind gusts could reach 100 km/h in this area as well, and 60-90 km/h in the Straits. This could lead to power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Premier Susan Holt says her government would be willing to ban the herbicide glyphosate if a new investigation finds a link to the purported mystery brain illness that a Moncton neurologist says he is tracking.The province has launched a new investigation into the hundreds of cases, saying the symptoms have sparked fear among many New Brunswickers that needs to be addressed."New Brunswickers are afraid about what glyphosate might do, and the mysterious neurological illness has given them reason
Travel in parts of the Maritimes will be dicey on Christmas Eve thanks to an Alberta clipper sweeping across the region
We need early warnings, stronger seawalls, and people who know the risks.