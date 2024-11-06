Santa Fe Turned White by First Snow of Season

The city of Santa Fe, in New Mexico, was whitened by the first snow of the season, footage posted on November 5 shows.

“First flakes have fallen for the season,” the City of Santa Fe wrote on Instagram, posting gorgeous drone footage of a view of the the Cathedral Basilica of St Francis of Assisi.

The National Weather Service warned that a “major winter storm” was set to impact central and northern New Mexico from Wednesday, November 6, to Friday, November 8, and that several inches of snow was “possible” in Santa Fe. Credit: City of Santa Fe via Storyful