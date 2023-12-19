Santa Flies In For Lite-Up Festivities

The festive spirit enveloped the Swan Hills community as they ushered in the 2023 holiday season with the town's annual Lite Up celebration on Thursday, November 30. Despite a brisk chill in the air, the warmth and radiance of the bonfire provided a cozy atmosphere as residents sipped on hot chocolate, engaging in joyful conversations with friends and neighbours.

The backdrop of Christmas music set the scene as Swan Hills enthusiastically welcomed the return of Santa Claus for the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas decorations in the downtown area. Afterwards, the children of Swan Hills jumped on the chance to excitedly visit with Santa as he arrived, before he got set up for more personal visits and photos. Excitement filled the air as youngsters shared tales of their exploits over the year and conveyed their Christmas wishes, topped off with the Swan Hills Chamber of Commerce generously gifting each child a bag of treats.

Santa Claus had arrived in Swan Hills earlier in the day and toured the town with help from the local Fire Department and RCMP before taking a little time to rest up prior to joining in with the evening's festivities.

Despite the Town having to cancel the fireworks display earlier in the week due to the heightened wildfire risk caused by unseasonably dry and windy conditions, Swan Hills experienced a touch of Christmas magic in the form of an unexpected snowfall. This timely weather change allowed the fireworks finale to proceed as originally planned, adding a spectacular conclusion to the night's revelry.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to everyone involved in the planning, volunteering, and participation that contributed to yet another remarkable Lite Up event. The Grizzly Gazette extends warm wishes to all for a splendid and radiant holiday season.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette