Santa scubas in Rio De Janeiro Aquarium
Children were filled with excitement as they saw Santa Claus in his traditional red suit swimming with sharks and other fish just days before Christmas (Dec. 22)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a pre-Christmas holiday to Costa Rica with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the royals looked so close in photos revealed from the trip
Kardashians are no stranger to making bold statements, and this Skims fabric wrapping is both a personal touch and a nod to environmental responsibility - read more
The singer shared a photo with fans on Instagram, and it is gorgeous.
Call the Midwife Christmas special confirms an exciting guest star.
Earlier this week, the pop star covered Cher's "DJ Play a Christmas Song" during Kellyoke — and earned the Goddess of Pop's approval
This creamy cocktail is the Duchess of Sussex's go-to Christmas tipple – and its vegan
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be together for the holidays, a source confirmed to Page Six. The couple will be spending both Christmas day and New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City, Missouri.
It's a comedy Christmas classic, which follows the Griswold family's chaotic experiences as they prepare to celebrate the holidays. From Chevy Chase's real slap to an unexpected Squirrel attack, discover the merry behind-the-scenes secrets of this holiday classic. Here are 10 fascinating facts about 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'.
The Queen of Christmas and her kids journeyed to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave this holiday season
We were just as surprised as you are.
The music legend shares memories of recording her Christmas classic (65 years ago!) and opens up about early friendships with the Beatles and Elvis Presley
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas or a Walmart Christmas this year? The holiday shopping season is in full swing, with discounted prices and specialty "that time of the year" savings offered for...
The King hosted a party at Sandringham House, Norfolk on Thursday night
This year marks the second Christmas without the late Queen Elizabeth II
A selection of the weird and wonderful ways that other countries celebrate the festive season
It is perhaps the least celebrated staple of the festive lunch table. The Christmas cracker is discarded as soon as you have raised an eyebrow at your miniature comb. And the hoary old jokes within are seen as being as disposable as the flimsy paper hats.
Even if you're not great at baking, these Christmas cookies are nearly foolproof. Give them a try this holiday season!.
Regardless of whether you love it or hate it, now is the time for Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ to be blasted on the radio! When the singer released the tune in 1994, she never could have expected it to go on to be one of the most recognisable festive songs of all time. As the hit gets its annual surge in popularity, take a look at some of the remarkable facts about this Christmas anthem!
It likely came from one of the wealthiest monasteries in the country, archaeologists said.
"Bros" star Luke Macfarlane and "Mean Girls" actress Lacey Chabert star in this season's heartwarming flicks The post Here Are All the New Hallmark Christmas Movies in 2023 appeared first on TheWrap.