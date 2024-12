CBC

In his almost 20 years of operating Bastien Christmas Tree Farm in the southwestern Ontario town of Essex, owner Ovide Bastien has seen climate change impacting his Christmas tree growth."We used to have like three or four good years, and then a bad year. We find it's more bad years than good years a lot of times, as far as the weather goes," he said."Summers are hotter, and less rain, less precipitation."The uncertainty is pushing them to try a different kind of farming, by choosing specific va