40 Funny Tweets About Taking Your Kids To Meet Santa

Placing children in Santa Claus’ lap and taking an awkward photo is surely one of the strangest holiday traditions. So naturally, it’s also an excellent source of jokes.

We’ve rounded up 40 hilarious tweets from parents (and some non-parents) about taking kids to see the jolly old man in red. Enjoy!

'Tis the season to bribe your kids to take one freaking picture with the jolly mall Santa without losing their shit completely. — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) December 4, 2016

I'm not the kind of mom who takes her kids to see Santa out of tradition, but more for the blackmail photos. — OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) December 8, 2014

I can’t be the only one making the throat slashing sign at the mall Santa when their child asks for the newest iPhone. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) December 3, 2019

$28 to take a picture with Santa at the mall? Now I know how he can afford all the presents and how he can pay all those elves. — John Willey (@DaddysinCharge) December 22, 2016

I wish this mall Santa would do me a solid and tell my kids to throw away their juice box straw wrappers. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 18, 2016

Cute photo of your kid with Santa. Also, you just stood in line and paid $50 for a stranger in a disguise to touch your child. — Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) December 11, 2013

[in the mall]



Me: Want to sit on Santa’s lap?



4-year-old: I don't think he’s the real Santa.



Me:



4: Should we call the police? — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 16, 2014

[at the mall]



me: it's time you know the truth — Santa is fake



son: omg



me: yeah, he was talking mad shit about you behind your back — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) December 7, 2018

I told my son to give an Elf on the Shelf to the mall Santa and whisper in his ear, "Send him back to hell where he belongs, Mall Santa." — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) December 10, 2016

Your kid's picture with the mall Santa should include 2 things:



~ A stiff drink for the parents

~ Antibiotics for the kids — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) December 10, 2014

I made my 5yo tell the mall Santa what he wanted for Christmas using only interpretive dance. — Ms. Monster (@SpacePlankton) December 22, 2013

Add a bit of cheer by threatening to cancel Christmas if they don't stop fighting while in line to see Santa.



Makes for great pictures! — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 21, 2014

I’m pretty sure I saw this department store Santa in an old episode of “Dateline.” — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 20, 2014

My 2 year old is absolutely TERRIFIED of this mall Santa. Given his behavior over the past year, I can't say I blame him. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) December 24, 2018

the best moment of my life was when my brother, a 5-year-old Toy Story fan, screamed at a mall Santa "I WANT A BIG WOODY" — Sammy Nickalls (@sammynickalls) September 25, 2017

I’m done Christmas shopping.

Or I WAS.

Until my kids talked to a mall Santa. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) December 16, 2017

If you're on the fence about having kids, please come see my new film "Tantrumopolis". It's actual footage captured of kids' behavior while waiting in an ungodly long lineup to see Mall Santa. Harrowing. — Healthy Living for Hot Messes (@HLFHM) December 9, 2018

[at the mall waiting to see santa]

Me [ushering my son to him]: it's ok, you can tell him

Son [gently to Santa]: fuck you fat man — David Hughes (@david8hughes) December 20, 2015

My 5yo had her photo with Santa this afternoon, and instead of saying "cheese" he said "sausage rolls." — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) December 23, 2016

Mall Santa: Ho Ho Ho, an adorable little child peed on me...again...this hour



Real Santa: Thanks for taking the hit for me, Brother — The Alex Nevil, Thanksgiver (@TheAlexNevil) December 20, 2015

This mall Santa smells like Axe. Fuck everything. — Mary Charlene (@IamEnidColeslaw) December 21, 2012

Why does Santa make a big deal sneaking down the chimney on Xmass when I see him walking around the mall like everyday? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) November 30, 2010

[first day as mall santa]

me: *while looking the dad directly in the eye* kid, you're getting every single thing you ask me for — The Dad (@thedad) December 16, 2018

Siri, what obscure place can I take my kids for pictures with Santa where there is no traffic, no crowds, no people, and no 'cheer'? — 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) December 21, 2012