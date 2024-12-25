Santa visits NICU at Mission Hospital

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
13 Devastating Confessions People Are Making About Their Parents That Would Definitely Change Their Lives If They Found Out
These are their confessions.
- The Daily Beast
Asma al-Assad’s Family Responds to Reports She Is Divorcing Deposed Dictator Hubby
The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.
- BuzzFeed
My Ex-Husband Married My Old Friend. Then He Told Me They Were Having A Baby.
"'I wanted you to hear it from me first ― Kelly is pregnant.' My breath catches in my throat and my lower jaw tightens, preventing any kind of intelligible, audible reaction."
- BuzzFeed
People Who Work Closely With Children Are Revealing Behavior "Red Flags" They Notice Right Away When Meeting A Kid For The First Time
"This tendency is not because they're naturally introverted but rather because being unnoticed is their coping mechanism."
- People
Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Pose with Their Kids in Matching Christmas Pajamas for Festive Holiday Photo: 'Lots of Love'
Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana share six kids: Matilda, Megan, Holly, Jack, Oscar and Jesse
- People
Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Posts Family Photo from Grandson's Birthday
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s family shared another picture from Bronze's second birthday last month
- Motherly
“I was the fifth person to hold my baby”—this mom’s viral story is striking a nerve
“It just saddened me to realize I was not the first to hold my daughter like I originally planned, but instead I ended up being the fifth,” she said.
- People
Bride's Best Friend Backs Out of Maid of Honor Role 4 Days Before Wedding to Meet Up with Man from Dating App
"My heart literally sank to my stomach," wrote the bride, saying she "cried the whole night" over the situation
- Elle
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Enjoy Holidays on the Beach in Australia
When Nicole Kidman met Keith Urban in 2005, she was immediately attracted to him. But their love story had a delayed beginning. Here, their history.
- BuzzFeed
"It’s Okay To Be Alone": Here Are 17 Lifelong Regrets Older Adults Carry With Them To This Day
"It's okay to believe in something that moves you away from the people in your life."
- The Independent
Woman rips sister-in-law as ‘rude’ for always exchanging Christmas gifts
‘Returning things and exchanging them for things you can use is perfectly reasonable,’ one person argues
- BuzzFeed
Couples Therapists Are Sharing The Biggest "Red Flag" Relationships They've Seen, And Here's What You Should Look Out For
"Relationships like this are often doomed because the person simply doesn't care enough to make any meaningful change."
- People
Dad Punched, Killed Baby Son Because He Was Angry He Was Losing in Video Game
Anthony Trice, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison
- Moneywise
‘Throning’ is the new Gen Z trend in the dating pool. What it means, and how to protect yourself financially
A quick rundown on Gen Z's latest viral dating trend, and how to protect yourself from being taken advantage of
- People
Little Girl Cries After Finding Unwrapped Christmas Present on Doorstep. The Next Magical Moment Is Caught on Camera (Exclusive)
Kayla Prasek’s daughter’s No. 1 Christmas wish this year was a Barbie RV camper
- BuzzFeed
22 Women Are Discussing The Baggage That Comes With Dating Married But Soon-To-Be Divorced Men, And Their Unique Perspective Is Very Educational
"It took him 16 years to leave and get divorced."
- People
Allison Holker and Boyfriend Adam Edmunds Take Their Blended Families to Disneyland for the Holidays
The new couple both have kids from previous relationships
- People
Khloé Kardashian Shares Why She and Her 2 Kids Are Missing Christmas Eve with Her Family for the 'First Time in a Long Long Time'
The Good American co-founder shares her two kids — Tatum, 2, and True, 6 — with ex Tristan Thompson
- People
Dave Grohl and Wife Will Spend Christmas 'as a Family' After He Welcomed a Baby Outside of Marriage (Exclusive Source)
The Foo Fighters rocker and wife Jordyn Blum will spend Christmas with their daughters as a family
- Hello!
Vera star Brenda Blethyn's major change with husband she'll 'probably regret'
Vera star Brenda Blethyn has spoken about her life with Michael Mayhew, whom she married in 2010.