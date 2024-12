The Las Vegas Sphere was lit up with a magical display showing Santa and his reindeer mid-flight, footage posted December 18 shows.

The video, filmed by Las Vegas resident @Mic_VegasSphere, shows Santa’s sleigh flying across the Sphere, in a scene that looks straight out of a Christmas movie.

“We caught Santa doing an early test flight,” @Mic_VegasSphere wrote in the video’s caption. Credit: @Mic_VegasSphere via Storyful