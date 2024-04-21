Santiago Rodríguez had a goal and an assist as NYCFC beats DC United 2-0

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez had a goal and an assist, 20-year-old Julián Fernández scored for the second consecutive game and New York City FC beat D.C. United 2-0 Saturday night.

Hannes Wolf, on a breakaway, ran onto a ball played down the right side by Mounsef Bakrar and tapped a pass to a charging Rodríguez for a one-touch finish from the center of the area that gave NYCFC a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute.

Rodríguez stole the ball in the attacking third, outraced a pair of defenders down the right side and then played a cross to Fernández for a one-touch finish from near the penalty spot in the first minute of stoppage time to cap the scoring.

New York City outshot D.C. United 22-7 overall, 8-1 on target.

Alex Bono had six saves for D.C. United (2-3-4).

NYCFC (3-4-2), which lost four of its first five to open the season, has won back-to-back games is unbeaten in four straight since.

New York City's Matt Freese had one save and recorded his first shutout of the season. The 25-year-old, in his second season with the club after five with the Philadelphia Union, had career highs with 10 starts and five clean sheets in 2023.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Montreal gives up late goal, settles for 2-2 draw with Orlando City

    MONTREAL — Ariel Lassiter scored in the 88th minute to give CF Montreal a 2-1 lead over visiting Orlando City, but the victory party was ruined when Ivan Angulo scored two minutes into stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo on Saturday evening. Mason Toye also scored for Montreal (3-3-2) while Facundo Torres found the back of the net for Orlando (2-3-3) in what has become a hotly contested rivalry in recent years. After a hesitant start from both sides, Montreal

  • Cucho, Moreira score goals to help Crew play Timbers to 2-2 tie

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Juan “Cucho” Hernández and Steven Moreira each scored a goal to help the Columbus Crew play the Portland Timbers to a 2-2 tie on Saturday. Moreira blasted a right-footer from about 30-yards out that slipped in the top-left corner of the net to make it 2-2 in the 71st minute. It was the 29-year-old defender’s second career MLS goal and his first since he scored in a 2-2 tie against Cincinnati on Aug. 27, 2022. Columbus (3-1-5) is winless, with just one loss, in five straight

  • Arsenal end a torrid week just where they need to be in Premier League title race

    Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: Martin Odegaaard and Leandro Trossard struck as the Gunners returned to the top of the table

  • Orellano, Acosta rally Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

    ATLANTA (AP) — Luca Orellano scored the first goal of his career with an assist from Luciano Acosta and Acosta added the go-ahead score two minutes later as FC Cincinnati rallied for a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night. Neither team scored until Thiago Almada used an assist from Edwin Mosquero in the 59th minute to find the net for the second time this season and give Atlanta United (3-3-2) the lead. Mosquero, making his first start of the campaign, set up Almada's right-footed s

  • Owusu, Johnson spark Toronto to 1-0 victory over Revolution

    TORONTO (AP) — Prince Owusu scored midway through the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up in Toronto FC's 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Owusu, making his fifth start, found the net in the 66th minute to give Johnson the only goal he would need. Owusu's three previous goals this season came as a substitute. Johnson stopped three shots in each half for Toronto (4-4-1), which snapped a three-match losing streak. Henrich Ravas had seven saves for New Englan

  • Messi scores twice, Inter Miami beats Nashville SC 3-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice to increase his Major League Soccer-leading total to seven and also had an assist to lead Inter Miami over Nashville SC 3-1 on Saturday night. Messi, who had his second two-goal game in MLS after scoring two against Orlando on March 2. He has a goal or assist in each of the six league matches he's played, missing four because of injury. Sergio Busquets scored his first goal with Miami since joining former Barcelona teammate Messi last summer

  • Team USA Girlies Are *Not* Loving Their Olympic Uniforms

    Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...

  • Tributes Flow for Popular Golf Channel Host Dead at 50

    Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesGolf Channel host and former professional golfer, Stephanie Sparks, died last Saturday at the age of 50. No information has been given about her cause of death, or where she died but Sparks most recently lived in Orlando, Florida.Originally from West Virginia, she began her career as a golfer, and was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke University. Sparks won many tournaments over the course of her career, beginning with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur a

  • Who will win the Stanley Cup? Predictions for NHL playoffs bracket

    USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?

  • Beijing half marathon: Top three stripped of medals after investigation

    The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.

  • Yankees' Nestor Cortés told by MLB his pump-fake pitch is illegal

    Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.

  • Coyotes' move to Salt Lake City elicits opposing responses in 2 cities

    PHOENIX (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sat next to the former Arizona Coyotes owner in a downtown Phoenix hotel meeting room, trying to put a positive spin on the funeral for a franchise. Late Friday afternoon, Bettman will sit next to the new Coyotes owner in Salt Lake City to bask in the excitement of the league's newest city and a fan base that had been itching for another team to join the NBA's Utah Jazz. One day, two drastically different news conferences for the same hockey team. "If

  • Mario Andretti offended by F1 rejection. 'If they want blood, well, I’m ready,' says 1978 champ

    Mario Andretti said Friday he was deeply offended by the language Formula One Management used in denying his family and General Motors the opportunity to join the global motorsports series. The 1978 Formula 1 world champion posted on social media he was “devastated” when F1 rejected Andretti and General Motors in late January in their application to expand the current grid to accommodate a two-car American team. The F1 rejection came after a six-month review of Andretti's application and the reasoning for the denial was taken personally by both Mario and Michael Andretti, as well as GM, which plans to partner with Andretti in F1 under its Cadillac brand.

  • Former champion Jinder Mahal leaves WWE, other stars surprisingly released on Friday

    Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.

  • WADA confirms it cleared Chinese swimmers to compete at Tokyo Games citing contaminated samples

    SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc

  • Leafs winger William Nylander misses Game 1 against Bruins with undisclosed injury

    BOSTON — William Nylander missed the Maple Leafs' playoff opener with an undisclosed injury Saturday. The star Toronto winger sat out after missing Friday's practice and the team's morning skate ahead of Game 1 against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to expand on Nylander's potential availability following both on-ice sessions, but all signs pointed to the 27-year-old being scratched for just the second time in the last three seasons. Toronto rookie winger Nick Robertson slo

  • #TheMoment a surfer took aim at history by conquering massive wave

    Sebastian Steudtner is eyeing a world record after surfing one of the biggest waves ever measured in Nazare, Portugal.

  • Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 Trailer Drops Days After Football Club’s Second Major Promotion

    The real-life version of Ted Lasso is back for another season. One week after Wrexham AFC snagged its second promotion in as many years, FX has released a trailer for Welcome to Wrexham Season 3. For the uninitiated: The docuseries follows Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) as they navigate …

  • Jamahal Hill offers curious perspective of UFC 300 KO sequence vs. Alex Pereira after referee intervention

    Jamahal Hill opened up about the knockout sequence against Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event, offering curious commentary.

  • Lando Norris: Fans will be turned off Formula One by Max Verstappen’s dominance

    Verstappen became the first driver this century to start the season with five consecutive pole positions.