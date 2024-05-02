Santiago's Central Station Targeted With 'Incendiary Devices' on May Day

Police in Chile said a group of hooded individuals threw “incendiary devices” at Santiago’s Central Station during May Day unrest.

According to local reports, the attack came separately from an official May Day march, which was carried out “peacefully”.

Police released CCTV footage of showing the incident at the station. Police vehicles with water cannons later dispersed.

Police said five arrests were made. Credit: Carabineros Prefectura Central via Storyful