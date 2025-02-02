Santorini to close schools as popular tourist island rocked by small quakes

The Three Bells of Fira, the Catholic Church of the Dormition, in the village of Fira on the Greek island of Santorini (AFP via Getty Images)

Schools have been advised to shut on the Greek island of Santorini after a number of small earthquakes.

A series of tremors up to a 4.3 magnitude were registered on Friday and Saturday in the area between the volcanic island of Santorini and Amorgos, the civil protection ministry said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Greek authorities have also advised people on the popular island to avoid two small ports and not gather in indoor spaces after increased seismic activity in the area over recent days.

The Civil Protection Ministry said the activity was not linked to volcanic activity and was receding, but experts had proposed precautionary measures including the school closures on February 3.

A drone view of Oia, on the island of Santorini (REUTERS)

They have also urged people not to access or remain at the small port of Ammoudi and the harbour of Fira, which serves mainly cruise ships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earthquakes measuring between 2.8 and 4.5 struck the area on Sunday morning, according to the Athens Geodynamic institute, without causing damage.

Greece sits on multiple fault lines and is often rattled by earthquakes. Santorini is one of Greece's top tourist destinations.

One of the largest eruptions in history, around 1600 BC, formed the island in its current shape. The last eruption in the area occurred in 1950.