Saoirse Ronan admits to being 'superstitious and neurotic'

Saoirse Ronan fears she'll die if she doesn't "do certain things".

The 30-year-old actress has admitted to being both "superstitious" and "neurotic".

Asked if she's superstitious, Saoirse told W Magazine: "I am. I constantly think I'm going to die or people who I love are going to die if I don't do certain things. I don't know if that's superstitious or just neurotic. I think it's a bit of both."

Asked if she ever throws salt over her shoulder, the actress replied: "Yeah, I always do salt over my shoulder.

"I try not to walk under ladders or scaffolding. You know the metal grating on the pathway? An ex-boyfriend said to me once that he won’t walk on three in a row. He has to skip the third one. I still do that now."

Meanwhile, Saoirse previously admitted that it would be easy to be "consumed" by her own fame.

The acclaimed actress acknowledged that success can easily change people.

She told the Irish Times newspaper: "You need to be a secure enough person. And you need people around you to say: ‘Remember who you are.’ It’s easy to get wrapped up in it. To get consumed by it."

Saoirse feels she's been "protected" from the pitfalls of fame and success by her family.

The movie star said: "I think I was protected.

"I have worked with great producers. There are some that will take advantage if they can. I don’t even mean sexually. I mean they’ll get you to work overtime if you’re a child. They’ll not protect your safety if you’re in stunts or in scenes that could turn sexual.

"But my mam was brilliant. Everyone loved my mam. She was always fiercely protective of my rights."