Saoirse Ronan shares her cut Barbie cameo

Saoirse Ronan has detailed her cut cameo from Barbie, revealing she was originally going to play a Weird Barbie.

Greta Gerwig’s smash-hit comedy featured cameos from stars such as Dua Lipa, John Cena and Rob Brydon, but Ronan didn’t appear despite previously collaborating with the director on Lady Bird and Little Women.

It wasn’t for the lack of trying, however, with Timothée Chalamet revealing that he was due to film a scene in the film alongside Ronan, who explained to Variety why the scene never came to fruition.

“I don’t know what he was going to be, but I was definitely going to be a Weird Barbie,” said Ronan. “I don’t know how to take that. I would have been with Kate McKinnon, so that would have been nice. I had a scene but didn’t ever get to do it, and it wasn’t in the movie.

“I can’t even remember [the scene] now, but it was weird. I think I’d be the strange girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and wouldn’t look at anyone.”

In addition to box office success, Barbie also garnered wide critical acclaim, resulting in eight nominations – including Best Picture – for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards, which will take place in March.

Despite the impressive haul, Gerwig and Margot Robbie missed out on nominations in the Best Director and Best Leading Actress categories, with several of their co-stars coming to the pair’s support after labelling their omissions as a “snub.”

“They're my girls, and I want to see their incredible, amazing work celebrated,” America Ferrara, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, to Deadline. “They made history [and] set a new bar… [they] made something that resonated around the globe.”

