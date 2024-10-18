SAQ workers launch surprise strike, closing most outlets across Quebec

The strike mandate that the union currently has gives it a total of 15 strike days. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Employees of the SAQ, Quebec's government-run liquor board, walked off the job Friday afternoon, forcing the closure of most outlets in the province.

The strike, touted as a surprise by the employees' union, began at 2:30 p.m. and will continue until closing time.

"Reminder to the employer: We still have several days of strike in our pocket," wrote the union, Syndicat des employé-es de magasins et de bureaux de la SAQ (SEMB-SAQ), on its Facebook page.

On the SAQ website, the liquor board says a contingency plan is in place, keeping 62 out of more than 400 stores open. A complete list of which stores will remain open can be found on its website.

The strike announcement follows a morning round of negotiations between the union and the employer, in the presence of a mediator.

A closed SAQ outlet in Quebec City is seen with a sign on the door informing customers of the strike. (Louis-Simon Lapointe/Radio-Canada)

Employees could return to work on Saturday, but a union spokesperson was unable to confirm that to Radio-Canada Friday afternoon. A strike was held Thursday as well.

"We will continue to mobilize as long as there is no change in behaviour at the negotiating table," said Lisa Courtemanche, SEMB-SAQ president.

The union is demanding improved working conditions for part-time employees, better access to benefits and enhanced insurance coverage.

The union is also seeking a wage increase of 18 per cent over three years, indexed to inflation. Currently, the SAQ has offered a 16.5 per cent raise over six years.

The strike mandate that the union currently has gives it a total of 15 strike days. After the two strike days in April, today's and yesterday's, there will be 11 more days that the union can use at any time.

In a statement, the SAQ expressed disappointment on Friday over the union's decision to strike again, without waiting for the scheduled response this afternoon to the union's counter-offer.

"We repeat, after more than 21 months of negotiations, it is time for the agreement to be finalized, for the benefit of our employees and our customers," says the Crown corporation.