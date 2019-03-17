Sara England skipping out of famous mom Sandra Schmirler's shadow

FREDERICTON, N.B. — Every time Sara England steps out onto the pebbled ice she feels just a little bit closer to the mother she never really knew.

Saskatchewan's curling legend Sandra Schmirler died of cancer in 2000 — Sandra's daughter, Sara, was just two years old at the time.

"There have been times when the shot is just not there and it's the only shot I have but I make it," Sara said.

"Every single time my grandma and I look at each other and we both know there's an angel on that rock and that it's my mom."

Sara has watched all the old tapes of her mom's past curling triumphs, soaking up every made shot, smile and smirk to get a sense of the woman her mother was. Sandra Schmirler won three Scotties, three world championships and Olympic gold. She was Schmirler the curler.

There was a time in Sara's life when she didn't want to curl — living under her mother's larger-than-life shadow was seemingly too much at times.

"I didn't want to play the same sport as her and I wanted to be my own person," Sara said.

But when Sara's father, Shannon England and her grandmother, enrolled her in a Learn-to-Curl program in grade four, she was hooked.

"I think I it was the second class when I knew I'd be staying with this for good," Sara said.

Sara is now 21-years-old and skipping the University of Regina team at the University national championship this week in Fredericton. The past three seasons she's competed for Saskatchewan at the junior national championship.

There have been so many magical moments for the family over the years tied to curling, including during the 2018 junior provincial championship at the same Regina curling club Sandra won her first title.

Sara won her first junior title as a skip.

"The first time I skipped in a big event at the Callie I won and the first time my mom skipped at the Callie she won," Sara says, beaming with pride.

The Callie Club is located on Sandra Schmirler Way. All throughout it hang the banners of Schmirler's Scotties and world titles, as well as her Olympic gold in 1998. Sara can't escape it and doesn't want to — she's embracing it all now.

"It's a lot of pressure sometimes but it comes with a lot of amazing opportunities, especially working with her foundation," Sara says. "My whole family curls and obviously my mom was pretty good at it. Just getting to play the sport she loved and that I love means a lot."

Calling on her mom's rival

Sara is now getting ready to make the move from junior curling to the women's elite level. She's spent the last number of months talking with her father about who the perfect fit would be to help her understand the game — but more than that, help her understand who her mother was on and off the ice.

Two weeks ago Sara called retired illustrious Saskatchewan skip Michelle Englot to ask if she would consider getting back into the game and skip their team. Englot has been a part of 10 Scotties.

"I was so nervous. I was so nervous she would say no. Because then I had no idea where to go from there," Sara said.

When the two finally met to talk, Englot says she had an idea Sara might ask her to come out of retirement but had no idea in what capacity.

"I wasn't too sure what type of commitment she was looking for," Englot said.

"I made the decision to join the team right there on the spot. For me, Sara is just an incredible young lady and such a talented young player already," Englot said.

