Sara Haines Playfully Confronts Her “View” Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin for Misspelling Her Name in Email

Farah Griffin bursts out in laughter in the Instagram clip, telling Haines, "I'm so sorry!"

the view/Instagram Sara Haines (left) and Alyssa Farah Griffin

Sara Haines questioned her friendship with Alyssa Farah Griffin for one hilarious reason: spelling.

In a video shared by The View's Instagram account on Thursday, July 25, Haines, 46, jokingly confronted Farah Griffin, 35, after she misspelled her name in a work email.

"I got an email today from one of my co-hosts. It actually went out to the entire staff. Her name's Alyssa," says Haines while speaking directly to a camera. The television personality then explains that Farah Griffin sent out the email addressing her as "Sarah."

Related: The View Co-Hosts Tease Sunny Hostin Over Her Leopard-Print Look: ‘She’s in the Road Company of Cats'

"I thought, who's that?" she says. "But does she know how to spell my name? Let's go check."

After Haines finds Farah Griffin backstage, she asks her to spell her name, to which she answers correctly.

Haines, however, jokingly demands to know why she originally misspelled her name, asking, "What was that H doing in your email this morning?"

Farah Griffin bursts out in laughter, telling Haines, "I'm so sorry!"

ABC/Jeff Lipsky The hosts of 'The View'

Related: Sara Haines' Three Kids and Husband Surprise Her on ‘The View’ for Her Birthday in Adorable Moment

The two then bond over the fact that H is the first letter of other words like Haines' middle name, Hilary.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Farah Griffin was named as a co-host of The View in August 2022 alongside Ana Navarro. The two joined Haines, as well as fellow co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

During the on-air announcement, Farah Griffin was overjoyed with emotion, telling the panel, "I was trying to come up with the word that described how I feel about this and honored is all that comes to mind."

ABC/LOU ROCCO/Getty Still from a May 2024 episode of 'The View'

"This show set out as you all know, Barbara Walters had this vision for bringing women from totally different backgrounds, lived experiences, careers, to talk about the tough issues that frankly our elected officials aren't often tackling," she continued. "And we do that every day. And we're having important conversations."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Farrah Griffin previously revealed to PEOPLE that she also turned to former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck for some guidance before her big debut.



"She said, 'Own your chair. You are not there just representing yourself, but [also] conservatives or right-of-center people, many in the middle of the country, who often feel like their voices aren't heard. So [stand] firm in your convictions, but be gracious in your delivery,'" she said. "And that is what I'm trying to do."

The View airs weekdays on ABC. Check local listings.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.