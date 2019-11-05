Saracens deducted 35 points and fined £5.3m for salary cap breach

Saracens rugby club have been deducted 35 points and fined £5.3m after being found guilty of breaching salary cap rules.

It means the reigning European champions are now on -26 points in the Premiership table after three games.

A Premiership Rugby statement said Saracens had "failed to disclose payments to players in each of the seasons 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19".

It added that the club had also "exceeded the ceiling for payments to senior players in each of the three seasons".

Saracens have won back to back Premiership titles and England stars Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola are two of their big players.

They were found to have exceeded the £7m salary limit by more than £650,000.

The club have said they will appeal the "heavy-handed" penalties and stressed they did not break the salary limit deliberately, instead blaming "administrative errors".

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: "The salary cap is an important mechanism to ensure a level playing field for Premiership clubs and maintain a competitive, growing and financially sustainable league.

"Today's decision by the independent panel upholds both the principle of the salary cap and the charges brought following an extensive investigation by Premiership Rugby."

A club statement said: "Saracens Rugby Club is shocked and disappointed by these heavy-handed sanctions and will launch an appeal against all the disciplinary panel's findings.

"The club is pleased the panel acknowledged it did not deliberately attempt to breach the salary cap and steadfastly maintains that player co-investments do not constitute salary under the regulations."

Saracens owner and chairman Nigel Wray added that the decision was "absolutely devastating for everyone associated with this amazing group of players, staff, partners and fans".

A 35-point deduction in the last three seasons would have seen Saracens still avoid relegation, but they would have finished third bottom last season and fourth bottom in 2017/18 - instead of being champions - and fourth bottom again in 2016/17.