Sarah Burton’s Greatest Red Carpet Moments at Alexander McQueen

Michelle Pfeiffer Photo: Getty Images More

Florence Welch Photo: Getty Images More

Elle Fanning Photo: Getty Images More

Naomie Harris Photo: Getty Images More

Rosamund Pike Photo: Getty Images More

Sandra Bullock Photo: Getty Images More

Jennifer Connelly Photo: Getty Images More

Dakota Johnson Photo: Getty Images More

Rachel Weisz Photo: Getty Images More

Rooney Mara Photo: Getty Images More

Cate Blanchett Photo: Getty Images More

Jessica Chastain Photo: Getty Images More

Margot Robbie Photo: Getty Images More

Emma Stone Photo: Getty Images More

Dakota Johnson Photo: Getty Images More

Kate Middleton Photo: Getty Images More

Eva Green Photo: Getty Images More

Jennifer Lawrence Photo: Getty Images More

Harry Styles Photo: Getty Images More

Meghan Markle Photo: Getty Images More

Laetitia Casta Photo: Getty Images More

Cate Blanchett Photo: Getty Images More

Lady Gaga Photo: Getty Images More

Timothée Chalamet Photo: Getty Images More

Emily Blunt Photo: Getty Images More

Lady Gaga Photo: Getty Images More

Naomi Campbell Photo: Getty Images More

Kate Middleton Photo: Getty Images More

Kate Moss Photo: Getty Images More

Nicole Kidman Photo: Getty Images More

Since taking the reins of Alexander McQueen in 2010, Sarah Burton has made countless contributions to the world of fashion. To say Burton knows how to make a memorable dress is an understatement. The designer, who is set to be honored with the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award at tonight’s CFDA Fashion Awards, has created some of the most striking runway looks in recent memory. At once fantastical and ultra-feminine, her designs have earned a diverse fan base, especially in Hollywood where artists from all sides of the entertainment industry have looked to her for their most important events. Few can say they’ve dressed Lady Gaga at her most outlandish and Kate Middleton for state events, but Burton does so on a regular basis.

A look back at Burton’s red carpet achievements showcases that exact versatility. Drama is a recurring theme—you can’t have a McQueen look without some theatricality—but it never overwhelms the wearer’s personal style. Models like Edie Campbell and Erin O’Connor can transform Burton’s clothes into striking runway statements, while Michelle Pfeiffer and Meghan Markle make her suiting seem refreshingly down to earth. Even the boys get in on the action with rule-breakers Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet making the case for modern dandies—and proving that Burton’s vision is viable for everyone.

