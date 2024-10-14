Sarah Ferguson describes Kate in two words as princess makes first public appearance after cancer treatment

Sarah Ferguson described the Princess of Wales in two words as Catherine made her return to work following her cancer treatment

The Duchess of York called the Princess “brave and courageous” as she made her first public appearance on Thursday (10 October), after finishing her chemotherapy treatment.

Kate joined the Prince of Wales to meet with families of victims of the Southport Taylor Swift dance class tragedy.

The Duchess told Channel 5 News on Friday: “It’s such a brave and courageous move and it is so wonderful to see.

“It will inspire and help those poor families. That’s what we should be looking at, courage and courage and courage.”