Sarah Ferguson Likens a Cancer Diagnosis to 'a Bomb Going Off in Your Life' After Her 'Hard' Year

"One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year," the Duchess of York said



Sarah Ferguson is recalling the shock of navigating two cancer diagnoses within one year after the challenging chapter.

The Duchess of York, 65, shed more light on her health journey between 2023 and 2024 in a new interview with The Times, published on Jan. 17. There, the Duchess reflected on the intensity of being diagnosed with breast cancer (and undergoing a single mastectomy) in the summer of 2023, then announcing a diagnosis of malignant melanoma (a form of skin cancer) in January 2024 — a six-month span.

"It was hard. I’m generally a positive person but cancer is like a bomb going off in your life," said the Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie.

"One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year. I don’t mind admitting that my mind went to some dark places, reflecting on my own mortality," added the author and advocate, who champions causes including mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Sarah Ferguson Becomes Patron of Breast Cancer Charity After Diagnosis Last Year: 'Doing All That I Can'

The Duchess of York received the melanoma diagnosis following post-operative analysis of a mole removed during reconstructive surgery following the mastectomy, sending a second shockwave. Fergie said that she leaned on her loved ones during the taxing time, and found solace in staying grounded.

"My family have been an immense support to me through this period," the Duchess of York told The Times. "I’ve used meditation and mindfulness to help stay positive and balanced."

Fergie was previously married to Prince Andrew, and the former couple share adult daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The Duchess and her daughters are known to share a tight bond, and Princess Beatrice, 36, told Hello! in May that her mother had received the "all clear" after the "bumpy" year.

Dave Benett/Getty Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie at The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre in London on Nov. 29, 2023.

2024 was a year unlike any other for the British royal family, as Fergie, King Charles and Kate Middleton all announced that they were navigating cancer. In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that the King was diagnosed with cancer and commenced treatment, and Princess Kate shared in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the King, 76, and the Princess of Wales, 43, stepped outside of the spotlight to look after their health — King Charles for a three-month period on doctors' advice, while keeping up with work behind the scenes, and Princess Kate for most of 2024. Speaking to PEOPLE in September, the Duchess of York praised the King and Princess Kate for their candor in sharing about their health.

Chris Jackson/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty King Charles; Sarah Ferguson; Kate Middleton.

Related: Kate Middleton and King Charles' Health Announcements, 1 Year Later: What's Changed and What Lies Ahead

"I think they are an example to all families going through their own journeys of health," Fergie told PEOPLE at the launch of the new Youth Impact Council at New York Climate Week.

"I think both the King and the Princess of Wales have spoken openly about their journey, and I love that the Princess says, 'I’m always there for you.' I love that video. It was a beautiful video with beautiful words," the Duchess of York said, referencing Princess Kate's Sept. 9 video announcing that she completed chemotherapy treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly before Christmas, palace aides signaled the King's cancer treatment will continue into 2025, moving in a "positive direction" and as a "managed condition." Travel is planned around the U.K. and abroad, similar to his schedule towards the end of 2024.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Queen Camilla and King Charles lead the royal family at Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2024.

On Jan. 14, a week after her 43rd birthday, Princess Kate shared that she was in "remission" from cancer following a surprise stop at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London, which coordinated with the announcement that she had previously received treatment there. The Princess of Wales called it a "relief" to be in remission and voiced her hopes for a bright year ahead.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," Princess Kate wrote in a personal social media post. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support." She signed the post "C," indicating the message had come directly from her.

Chris Jackson/Getty Kate Middleton and Katherine Field at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Jan. 14, 2025.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Using their platforms to make an impact, Princess Kate, King Charles and the Duchess of York have all respectively taken on new patronages working to support cancer patients following their individual experiences. The King was unveiled as patron of Cancer Research UK in April and Fergie was named as patron of the charity Prevent Breast Cancer in October, with Princess Kate announced as patron of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust (a joint role with Prince William) on the day of her visit to the hospital where she was previously treated.



Read the original article on People