Sarah Ferguson makes surprise visit to Southwark primary school as she reads her new children's book

Sarah Ferguson hands out a snack to pupils at Surrey Square Primary School in Southwark (Dave Benett)

Sarah, Duchess of York, has made a surprise visit to a south London primary school, captivating students with her new children’s book.

Surrey Square Primary School in Southwark was transformed into a festive wonderland as The Caring Family Foundation (TCFF) hosted an event to support children in need with nutritious lunches provided by Bill’s.

The Duchess looked particularly festive in a bsuede green blazer and a black pleated skirt, and caught students’ attention with a reading from her book, Flora & Fern: Wonder in the Woods.

The event was part of the TCFF’s Food From the Heart Campaign, which seeks to combat child poverty and food insecurity in the UK.

Figures from the Child Poverty Action Group, show 900,000 school-age children in England living in poverty miss out on free school meals.

Sarah Ferguson reads a giant version of her book to students in Southwark (Dave Benett)

By the end of 2025, TCFF has pledged to deliver a further million meals through its campaign, meaning that by the end of 2025, 3.5 million meals will have been handed out across Britain and Brazil since 2020.

A quarter of students at Surrey Square Primary School live in temporary accommodation and 84 per cent belong to families facing significant economic challenges, according to the TCFF.

The Foundation has promised to continue to support initiatives at the school throughout the year, including weekly youth clubs offering hot meals and a monthly market which serves 350 visitors from vulnerable communities.

Matt Morden, Co-Head Teacher at Surrey Square Primary School said, “The children have been eagerly anticipating this magical day all week, and the joy it brings to them is truly priceless.

“As staff, we recognise the deep significance of this moment, knowing it’s an experience many of these children do not often have.

“We are grateful to have once again partnered with The Caring Family Foundation to create another unforgettable experience for our students, continuing this special event for another year.”

Patricia Caring, Co-Founder of TCFF said, "As we step into the festive season, we are reminded of the transformative power of kindness and connection.

“It is so important to provide on-the-ground support, as part of our ongoing commitment to these children, in the hope that we can bring them moments of joy and a sense of togetherness.”