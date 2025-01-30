Sarah Ferguson reacts to becoming a grandmother again

The Duchess of York has taken to Instagram to congratulate her daughter Princess Beatrice on giving birth to a baby girl. Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi on 22 January. "Overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world," Sarah wrote on Instagram, alongside a reposted photo of her newest granddaughter. "She is already so adored and I'm incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again. So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team!".