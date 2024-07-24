Sarah Huckabee Sanders contrasts Trump and Biden at Republican National Convention
"I think the contrast between these two candidates could not be more clear."
"I think the contrast between these two candidates could not be more clear."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear mocked the former president and his running mate with just one line.
Trump followers were in a tizzy after the former vice president thanked Biden for "putting the interests of our Nation ahead of his own" by ending his campaign.
They summed up the exchange with one mocking word.
Footage shared by Ukrainian forces appears to show the dramatic explosion as a ground-to-air missile strikes a Russian Su-25 jet.
Comments JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of the Republicans' presidential ticket.
Political scientists told BI that Donald Trump may have good reason to regret choosing JD Vance as his running mate now that Joe Biden is out of the race.
"The market is now pricing in more than two 25-basis-point rate cuts by year-end, including a near-100% chance of a September cut."
Donald Trump repeatedly used the n-word in response to his car being damaged in the early 1970s, his nephew has been revealed to write in a new memoir.Fred C. Trump III recounts the incident at his grandparents’ house in Queens in his book All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, according to The Guardian. “‘N—s,’ I recall him saying disgustedly. ‘Look what the n—s did,’” Fred reportedly quotes his uncle as saying.Trump III writes that the episode took place when his uncle arrived
Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “dumb as a rock” in a post on Truth Social this afternoon, part of the former president’s pivot from campaigning against President Joe Biden to attacking the favorite candidate to take his place.“Wow, just watching the Fake News, and they’re doing their very best to turn the Worst President in the History of our Country into a “Brilliant and Heroic Leader” (He was heroic because he quit!), and to turn “Dumb as a Rock” Kamala Harris from a totally
“This is the way that Trump loses,” the conservative attorney said.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming that the transfer of Joe Biden’s $96 million campaign war chest to Kamala Harris violates the law.Most Read from BloombergWhat Initial Polling Data Show About the Trump-Harris MatchupI Changed My Mind. The Fed Needs to Cut Rates Now.Harris Just Showed Why Trump Is So Afraid of HerTesla Slumps as Musk Tethers Its Future to Delayed RobotaxisSingapore Has World’s Most Powerful Pas
“The Tonight Show” host also took an opportunity to use Trump’s odd Kamala Harris nickname against the former president.
North Korean state media commented on the U.S. presidential race on Tuesday, rejecting the possibility of dialogue no matter which candidate wins and dismissing former President Trump's relationship with Kim Jong Un.
"So now that Trump is the oldest person running for President — is that going to be the top news story from the media for the next several months? Or no?" — @notcapnamerica
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) trolled his Republican rival on the House Oversight Committee during a joint interview Tuesday on Fox News, thanking him for his work “exonerating” President Joe Biden through an exhaustive impeachment investigation.On Special Report, anchor Bret Baier first asked Rep. James Comer (R-KY) whether the impeachment inquiry, which was formalized in a House vote last December, could finally be put to rest.“Can we call an end to the impeachment effort of President Biden? Has th
"The message is simple," street artist Jacob Thomas said of his mission ahead of the "critical" 2024 election.
A Trump pollster warned of a "Harris Honeymoon" but called for calm in an internal memo sent to the rattled campaign.
Moscow could look for revenge on the West for aiding Ukraine throughout the war.
A few weeks ago, Trump said the JPMorgan chief is someone he ‘would consider’ for his cabinet. Now he says that idea came from the ‘radical left’
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Ukraine's signal on talks with Moscow appeared to be in unison with Russia's own position, but that more details were needed. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv was ready for talks with Russia if Moscow was prepared to negotiate in good faith, though he said that Ukraine has seen no sign of that.