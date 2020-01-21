Sarah Hyland Says the ‘End Goal’ of Her Workouts is Getting ‘Wedding Body Ready’

Sarah Hyland is working on getting stronger every time she hits the gym — but her real “end goal” is all about the day she says “I do.”

The Modern Family star, 29, hit the gym on Monday for a workout with trainer Austin Pohlen at the celeb-fave Dogpound in Los Angeles. And while she had a short-term workout goal in mind, Hyland said that it’s really all about her wedding.

“Prep for a secret shoot next week! …but let’s be real. The end goal is wedding body ready….” Hyland, who is engaged to Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams, said, while sharing videos of her workout on her Instagram Story.

With her trainer, Hyland went through several exercises: hip raises on a medicine ball, reverse split squats with a barbell, kettlebell rows on a bench and forward falls with resistance. Those, she said, are tough.

“These are SO much harder than they look but get a good 🍑[butt] ya gotta work them 🐖[ham] strings,” she said.

Hyland also took a moment to tease Riverdale star Ross Butler, who was caught in the background of one of her videos as he badly flubbed a shot while playing basketball.

“Look closely and you’ll see @rossbutler and his tremendous basketball skills,” Hyland joked.

The actress frequently shares videos of her workouts and is open about her goal of gaining muscle. Hyland has kidney dysplasia and had to undergo a second kidney transplant in Sept. 2017. That health issue, along with others like endometriosis, landed Hyland in the hospital and prevented her from spending time at the gym.

“I haven’t really been able to work out the past four months,” she told PEOPLE in April 2019. “It’s just been putting me in a more anxiety ridden place. You have all of these plans and something happens where you’re not able to do it.”

But now that Hyland is feeling healthy again, she’s been able to hit the gym and work towards her goal of “Strong > skinny.”