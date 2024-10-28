Sarah Jessica Parker Had an Unexpected Stocking Moment on the Set of And Just Like That…

Leave it to Carrie Bradshaw to incorporate fall layering into every part of her outfit. In a new picture from the set of …And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker flashed a bit o' thigh and raised an intriguing possibility we couldn't help but wonder about: are stockings making a comeback? Just after blue tights??

The show's official costume Instagram page hasn't yet posted about the look, but it appears that these are an open knit pair of over-the-knee socks paired with lace-up leather heels, and suddenly I'm in 2009 again trying my damndest to be Gossip Girl season one Jenny Humphrey, New York cool with a little downtown hipster and Brooklyn crunchy thrown in.

Parker, or rather, Bradshaw, did the absolute most with mixing and matching autumn staple fabrics. There appears to be a white canvas (?) dress situation happening underneath a denim skirt, unbuttoned, paired with a houndstooth jacket and all under the kind of scarf-sweater hybrid we could easily see on Lenny Kravitz.

Her oversized cherry leather coin purse, glossy mane and string of pearls add quite a bit of class to the otherwise boho ensemble, plus cute little earrings we can't quite make out. The shoes may have a wooden sole? Can't imagine that clack-clack is any fun for the sound department to work around, but it's HBO and they're good at what they do.

In fact, Parker gave the crew a shout-out on Instagram, praising them for working such long hours during what appears to be a sunrise shot.

Sarah Jessica Parker also used her platform to support another hard worker, though not a colleague, endorsing the Harris/Walz 2024 ticket. She gave a nod to her most famous character when explaining her decision, noting that Carrie Bradshaw, in addition to being a widow, dear friend, bestselling author and style maven, is in fact a childless cat lady. And stockings gal!

