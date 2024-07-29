Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson Had an SATC Movie Reunion in Paris

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Need this as a spin-off, stat. Over ten years after working together on the first Sex and the City movie, Sarah Jessica Parker, a.k.a. Carrie Bradshaw, and Jennifer Hudson, a.k.a. Louise From St. Louis, re-united…in Paris…during the Olympics. Casually living their absolute best lives. A gold medal-worthy meet-up, if you will.

“Look who I ran into in Paris !! Carrie and Louise reunited at last! Love is the thing, you know! 😉 #SATC” Hudson captioned a picture of the pair.

(But can we talk about the fact that they're clearly posing for a different picture? I would like to see it!)

ICYMI, the 2010 movie finds a heartbroken Carrie trying to move on with her life after a flop of a wedding by hiring an assistant, and she finds the perfect helper in Hudson's Louise. Louise teaches Carrie about inbox folders, renting designer bags, and, like…following your heart. Carrie buys her a purse. Whatever, it's cute, shut up. The fact that Louise hasn't made even a cameo on …And Just Like That is a mystery for another day. Yo, Sarah Jessica Parker, make it happen in season three, por favor.

For the 2008 film, Hudson—coming straight off an Oscar win for Dreamgirls—also recorded an original song, “All Dressed in Love,” and it's actually really good! It's definitely better than the Fergie song from the opening credits. I've seen this movie a bunch of times and I'm not going to pretend I haven't.

MVP SJP and EGOT JHud are hardly the only celebs in the City of Lights for the 2024 Summer Games. Lady Gaga performed—in French!—during the opening ceremonies. Céline Dion sang from the actual Eiffel Tower. And Zendaya has been splashing around various events in an appropriately ring-centric onesie. It's vintage. If you get it, you get it.

Originally Appeared on Glamour