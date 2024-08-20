Sarah Jessica Parker's Namesake Shoe Brand Is Set to Close This Fall After 10 Years

Parker first launched her brand in 2013

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker's eponymous shoe collection is coming to an end.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker will officially close down this fall, according to a statement given to WWD and Footwear News on Aug. 16.

“After 10 colorful years, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker has made the difficult decision to close its doors this fall,” read the statement from the brand. “The SJP Collection team expresses enormous gratitude to all of their loyal customers and supporters, as well as all those they’ve worked alongside.”

Caroline McCredie/Getty Sarah Jessica Parker signing a shoe

The brand's last remaining U.S. storefront at 385 Bleecker St. in New York will close its doors on Aug. 25. Online shopping will remain available until an as-yet-to-be-determined date.

The brand still has brick-and-mortar locations in Dubai, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Parker previously had stores at New York's Seaport and a store on West 54th Street, which she first opened during COVID before moving it to the Bleecker Street spot.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker helping a customer in her store

The And Just Like That... star first launched her brand in February 2014 alongside the late George Malkemus, a businessman slash fashion pro who helped catapult Manolo Blahnik shoes into popularity. He was the one who introduced Manolos to Parker before she was even starring on Sex and the City. But by her telling audiences of millions that she had a "religious experience" in a Manolo Blahnik store on the show, she only cemented that the shoe (and Malkemus) were fashion staples.

Thus, her partnership with Malkemus was born, so it only made sense that when she wanted to launch her brand, she turned to the man who knew everything about shoes. The two worked together until Malkemus died in 2021.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker at New York City Ballet in October 2023

Parker has been known to wear her own shoes on red carpets and show up at her store to help customers shop. Her Bleecker Street storefront is even near Carrie Bradshaw's apartment on Sex and the City, making it an easy stop if you're doing a filming locations tour.

Last October, Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, stepped out for a date night at the New York City Ballet. The actress wore an off-the-shoulder dress from Carolina Herrera, as well as a pair of sandals from her collection, which are meant to be worn mismatched. While one of her open-toe heels was black, the other was mauve. However, both of the stilettos had a diamond-circle buckle on top.



