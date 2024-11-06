Sarah McBride Makes History as First Openly Transgender Person Elected to U.S. Congress

LGBTQ champion Sarah McBride has made history as the first transgender woman elected to the U.S Congress.

She first made history in 2016 when she addressed the Democratic National Convention as the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, making her the first openly transgender person to speak at a major party convention in the United States. For years, she has been actively working to advance equality in the state of Delaware. In 2020, McBride landed in the history books when she became the first transgender woman elected to Delaware’s state senate.

More from Variety

Posting on her social media, McBride said, “Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and your values, I am proud to be your next member of Congress. Delaware has sent the message loud and clear that we must be a country that protects reproductive freedom, that guarantees paid leave and affordable child care for all our families, that ensures that housing and health care are available to everyone and that this is a democracy that is big enough for all of us.”

McBride led a push for paid family and medical leave. She also made affordable health care and reproductive rights among her top priorities.

According to her website, McBride passed the landmark Healthy Delaware Families Act, providing paid family and medical leave to workers throughout the First State and marking the largest expansion of Delaware’s social safety net in decades.

It’s been a big night for firsts among diverse candidates.

Also in Delaware, Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester became the first Black woman to represent the state in the Senate. She defeated Republican Eric Hansen and independent candidate Mike Katz. Blunt Rochester will fill the seat left vacant by fellow Democrat Tom Carper.

Blunt Rochester has served four terms as a representative for Delaware in the house, sponsoring 90 bills and seven resolutions. The workforce and jobs have been key to her policies.

Andy Kim, a Democratic U.S. House Representative from New Jersey, also made history by winning a seat in the U.S. Senate.

At 42, Kim is one of the youngest members to enter the Senate and the first Korean American elected to the chamber. He succeeds former U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, who resigned in August following his conviction in July for conspiracy to act as a foreign agent and other corruption charges. Menendez, the first sitting member of Congress to be convicted of this offense, is set to be sentenced in January 2025.

In Maryland, Angela Alsobrooks won a Senate seat becoming the state’s first Black senator. She defeated Republican Larry Hogan. On her site, Alsobrooks vowed “to be a voice for families like the ones she grew up with and who she’s worked for throughout her life.” Alsobrooks posted, “Thank you, Maryland!” on her social media after her win.

Clayton Davis contributed to this report.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.