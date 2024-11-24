Sarah McBride says Republican attack on trans rights is ‘attempt to misdirect’ voters

Maya Yang
·3 min read
<span>Sarah McBride attends an orientation for new members of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington DC, on 14 November.</span><span>Photograph: Allison Robbert/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Sarah McBride attends an orientation for new members of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington DC, on 14 November.Photograph: Allison Robbert/AFP/Getty Images

Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender person elected to Congress, on Sunday condemned Republicans’ latest attack on trans rights as “an attempt to misdirect” voters away from more central issues in communities, such as healthcare costs and economic inequality.

Delaware’s incoming Democratic member of the House of Representatives, who will join Donald Trump’s new administration in January, also hit back against bathroom restrictions for trans people announced by the GOP on Capitol Hill last week.

In a CBS interview on Sunday morning, the congresswoman-elect said: “I think we are all united that attempts to attack a vulnerable community are not only mean-spirited but really an attempt to misdirect. Because every single time we hear the incoming administration or Republicans in Congress talk about any vulnerable group in this country, we have to be clear that it is an attempt to distract.”

McBride added: “Every single time we hear them say the word ‘trans’, look at what they’re doing with their right hand. Look at what they’re doing to pick the pocket of American workers, to fleece seniors by privatizing social security and Medicare. Look at what they’re doing, undermining workers.”

McBride’s remarks come in response to Republican House speaker Mike Johnson last week banning trans people from using single-sex bathrooms on Capitol Hill that match their gender identity. This follows a bill introduced by South Carolina Republican representative Nancy Mace, who sought similar bathroom restrictions for all trans people using the Capitol, including congressional members, officers and employees.

Related: AOC calls Republican Capitol bathroom ban targeting Sarah McBride ‘disgusting’

Last Tuesday, Johnson told reporters: “A man is a man, and a woman is a woman, and a man cannot become a woman. That said, I also believe that’s what [Bible] scripture teaches … but I also believe that we should treat everybody with dignity.”

McBride was asked by CBS whether she believes she is being treated with dignity.

McBride said: “I didn’t run for the United States House of Representatives to talk about what bathroom I use. I didn’t run to talk about myself. I ran to deliver for Delawareans. While Republicans in Congress seem focused on bathrooms and trans people, and specifically me, I’m focused on rolling up my sleeves, beginning the hard work of delivering for Delawareans on the issues that I know keep them up at night.”

She added: “Every bit of time and energy that has been used to divert the attention of the federal government to go after trans people is time and energy that is not focused upon addressing the cost of living for our constituents, and we have to be clear that there is a real cost to the American worker every time they focus on this.”

Supporters of McBride and trans equality, including fellow Democrats in congress, have rushed to defend her.

Illinois US senator and Democrat Tammy Duckworth told CNN on Sunday that she believes Mace’s position is “disgusting and wrong”, adding: “I think we have a lot more to worry about than where somebody goes to pee.”

Latest Stories

  • ‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Campaign Promises

    President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that he’s looking for yes-men for his next term in office, but Republican Sen. Rand Paul didn’t seem to get the memo. The Kentucky lawmaker spoke on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, and firmly stated his stance against both tariffs and the potential of the military being involved in mass deportations. Paul went as far as to call Trump’s proposal to involve the military “illegal” and a “terrible image” while talking to the show’s host, Margaret Brenna

  • Some seniors outraged over being left out of federal plan to dole out $250 cheques

    Some Canadian seniors say they're feeling abandoned by the Liberal government's latest inflation relief measure after learning they don't qualify for it.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.Those cheques, which the government is calling the "Working Canadians Rebate," are expected to be delivered in "early spring 2025," Trudeau said. Anyone who was not working in

  • General’s Promotion Blocked in First Sign of Trump Military Retaliation

    One of the most Donald Trump-aligned GOP senators blocked the promotion of a top U.S. general over the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new report. Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the last U.S. soldier to withdraw from Afghanistan, was set to become the head of the U.S. Army in Europe as part of almost 1,000 promotions that moved through the Senate last week. But Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) held his name up in order to allow President-elect Donald Trump’s

  • The Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.

  • 'Probably Illegal': Law Professor Spots 1 Trump Move That Could Be 'Very Destructive'

    New York University law school Professor Ryan Goodman said the president-elect's reported plan "smacks of political retribution."

  • Vance’s Failed First Test Fuels Doubts About White House Power

    Handed the herculean task of rallying Senate support for President-elect Donald Trump’s bewildering nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General, Vice president elect JD Vance came up short. Vance visited Capitol Hill with prospective cabinet nominees including Gaetz on Wednesday and, according to a Wall Street Journal report, performed admirably. By the end of the day, support for Trump’s picks had stabilized. Even for scandal-plagued Gaetz, who is facing allegations of payi

  • Trump claimed Kim Jong Un missed him. The North Korea leader has a different message

    First Trump administration saw angry threats and diplomatic meetings between president and North Korean leader

  • Kellyanne Conway Confronted Meghan McCain at Women’s Power Summit ‘Like in Real Housewives’

    Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses told the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even

  • Melania Trump announces first big hire for second stint as first lady

    Incoming first lady not planning on living full-time in Washington, D.C. during second term in the White House

  • ‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks

    A top GOP senator dismissed the need for the FBI to do background checks of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, claiming the public “doesn’t care” about who’s vetting the people trusted to lead the organizations that enact public policy. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) told ABC’s This Week that the American public wanted to see Trump’s policy platforms enacted and it didn’t matter who was conducting such checks. “We need to get to work again,” Hagerty told moderator Jonathan Karl. “Making

  • Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish resigns from Peel Police Service Board in light of 21.3% budget increase

    Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish has resigned from the Peel Police Service Board.In a letter dated Friday, Parrish said staying on as a member would require supporting a 21.3 per cent budget increase for Peel Regional Police this year. Her resignation is effective immediately.Parrish said the increase comes at a time of constrained financial circumstances for Mississauga residents. In resigning, she said she will instead concentrate on their needs."I cannot wear two hats," Parrish said in the l

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • Trump Treasury Pick Listed His Home for Sale Prior to Election

    Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary made a bold forecast when he and his husband put their iconic pink mansion on the market eight days before the election. Scott Bessent, 62, a hedge fund manager who is one of Trump’s closest economic advisers, and his husband, John Freeman, a former prosecutor, purchased the famous property in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 for $6.5 million. The parents of two school-aged children, Bessent and Freeman listed the home on Oct. 28 for $22.25 million

  • John Bolton Rips Trump's Counterterrorism Pick: Needs A 'Full-Field' FBI Background Probe

    Trump's former national security adviser said he wouldn't have Sebastian Gorka "in any U.S. government."

  • Retired general on how the US can convince Putin he cannot win war in Ukraine

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark speaks with CNNs Fredricka Whitfield about Russia’s use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine.

  • Republican Senator on DOJ political interference: ‘I don’t think we know that one way or the other’

    Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said he doesn’t know “one way or another” if President-elect Trump and his new Department of Justice (DOJ) pick, Pam Bondi, will apply political interference from the nonpartisan department. Lankford appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, where host Dana Bash asked him if the DOJ will remain free…

  • Scott Jennings: Mitch McConnell is now a ‘liberated person’ and ‘unthreatenable’

    CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings and CNN Political Commentators Shermichael Singleton, Karen Finney and Jamal Simmons discuss how Mitch McConnell will adjust to life not in leadership and the potential roadblocks to confirm Trump’s cabinet picks.

  • Russia removes commander in Ukraine for misleading reports, war bloggers say

    Russia has removed a senior general in Ukraine for giving misleading reports about the progress of the war as Defence Minister Andrei Belousov tries to clear out poor commanders, pro-Russian war bloggers and Russian media said. Ahead of winter, Russian forces advanced at the fastest rate in Ukraine since the start of the 2022 invasion, though progress was much slower in some areas - particularly around Siversk in the eastern region of Donetsk. Russian media cited unidentified sources as saying that Colonel General Gennady Anashkin, the commander of the Southern Grouping, had been removed from his command, though there was no official confirmation.

  • What do we know about the North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia?

    Social media users have been circulating several videos and photos that they say show North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in the Russian region of Kursk. Western and South Korean intelligence services started to report in October that North Korea was planning to send between 10,000 and 12,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine. While it is likely that the North Korean soldiers are on the ground in Russia, the experts who spoke to our team said that most of the photos and v