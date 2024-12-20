Sarah Michelle Gellar Called Out of Work to See Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for a Very Relatable Reason

The 'Dexter: Original Sin' actress got to see the Eras Tour in Los Angeles and Miami

Sarah Michelle Gellar might consider herself a member of Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department."

During a Friday, Dec. 20 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show promoting Dexter: Original Sin with Christian Slater, the Scooby-Doo actress revealed that she called out of work to see the Eras Tour.

Gellar, 47, mentioned that she was "just in Miami" for one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in October, referring to the performance as "incredible."

"He knew it was the only thing I cared about at work," she said about Slater, 55.

"I'm like, I just need to get a Friday off," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress continued, adding that her job asked if her kids were alright.

The Drew Barrymore show Drew Barrymore, Christian Slater and Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2024

Related: Sarah Michelle Gellar Says 'High School Sarah' Wouldn't Believe She's Working with Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

"Well, I'm going to Miami to see the Eras Tour," she recalled saying. "I saw it in L.A., but she didn't do Tortured Poets Department. So, I wanted to go see Tortured Poets, and I got to see Florence Welch."

Gellar attended one of the August 2023 Eras Tour shows at SoFi Stadium, months before Swift announced her latest album. TTPD dropped in April, and the 14-time Grammy winner surprised her fans with a new stage segment showcasing the album in May.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One of the new songs, "Florida!!!" features Welch, 38, who made an appearance at all three Miami shows to sing the track with Swift — a moment Gellar called "next level."

Along with the Miami shows, Welch made an appearance at the Aug. 20 concert at Wembley Stadium to duet the high-energy song. "Performing ‘Florida!!!’ with Flo for the first time was unforgettable and Ed took me right back to our old Red Tour memories," wrote Swift on Instagram at the time.



Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift in 2024

Related: Taylor Swift's Surprise Eras Party Included Everything from Tour's 'Willow' Capes to the Viral Cleaning Cart

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023 and spanned dozens of cities over five continents, on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Days after her last show, Swift celebrated the end of the tour thanks to a surprise Eras Tour-themed party thrown by her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Read the original article on People