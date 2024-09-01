Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. Are All Smiles While Celebrating 22 Years Of Marriage

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. were the definition of a ’90s “it” couple, and their relationship is still thriving more than two decades later.

On Sunday, the Hollywood pair were all smiles while celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary in an adorable Instagram post.

“22 @realfreddieprinze 🥂💍👰🏼,” Gellar, 47, and Prinze Jr., 48, simply captioned their post alongside a pic of them smiling and embracing each other.

Fans of the “Scooby-Doo” alums stepped into the comments section to congratulate the two over their beautiful milestone.

“Congratulations to the best Daphne and Fred [ever] seen on the big screen!” one person wrote, referencing the characters the couple played, respectively, in 2002′s “Scooby-Doo” and 2004′s sequel “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.”

Another said, “Couple goals 🥂🎉 happy anniversary.”

“22 years of giving us hope! ❤️❤️❤️,” someone else added.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. famously met on the set of the 1997 horror film, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and later tied the knot in 2002.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum and “She’s All That” actor went on to welcome their first child, Charlotte, in 2009 and their son, Rocky, in 2012.

As to what’s the secret to their long lasting marriage?

Gellar previously revealed to People that it’s all about mindfulness and time management.

“Take the 10 minutes ― put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids,” she told the outlet.

“Make the most of the time that you have,” Gellar added. “We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you’re present.”

