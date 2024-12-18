Sarah Michelle Gellar insists 'work' is the secret to her 22-year marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar believes people have a "disposable" attitude towards relationships.

The 47-year-old actress has been married to her 'Scooby-Doo' co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. 48, since 2002 and explained that a successful marriage requires "work", something which she feels that others aren't necessarily willing to put in these days.

She told Fox News Digital: "I think everything takes work in you, whether it's a friendship or a work relationship or a marriage. You have to put the work in.

" And we live in an extremely disposable society now.

"Your phone breaks, you don't fix it. You get a new one. I think that's a lot of the attitude toward relationships."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Freddie - who has Charlotte, 15, and 12-year-old Rocky with the former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star - previously admitted he and his spouse have tried to lead their lives as privately as possible "by choice".

Freddie appeared on the 'Oldish' podcast, where co-host Randy Spelling noted: "Something that I've admired about your relationship is you both have seemed to stay out of the public."

His guest replied: "That's by choice, though. You can control it to a certain degree...

"I don't know how deliberate [others] are in trying to avoid that BS. I know how easy it's been for us because I don't go anywhere. I don't go to parties. People don't see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places.

"We have our restaurants that we like, and they're not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So we're good at avoiding it."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'She's All That' actor stressed he wasn't "trying to s*** on anyone" but he and his wife felt avoiding such attention was "not that hard if you really" want to stay clear of it.

The couple have adopted tactics such as waiting for their more famous neighbours to go out before leaving their home.

He said: "There's times where [paparazzi] wait at the bottom of our street, but there's people that are way more famous than me on my street.