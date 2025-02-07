Sarah Michelle Gellar ‘on the path’ to Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar has said she is “on the path” to reviving Buffy The Vampire Slayer alongside a team of “four unbelievably talented women”.

It comes after US publications reported that the show, which ran from 1997 to 2003, was nearing a pilot order at Hulu.

In an Instagram post, Gellar, who played vampire-battling high school student Buffy, said: “So … you might have heard some news this week, but I realise you haven’t heard from me.

“Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman.

“She told me that she wanted me to sit down with (filmmaker) Chloe Zhao to hear her take on a potential ‘Buffy’ revival.

“I was blown away that Chloe even knew who I was, but, as I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again.

“We’d always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice.

“I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloe) and our 20-minute coffee quickly turned into a four-hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us.

“While I didn’t agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, in a scene from the cult US TV show Buffy The Vampire Slayer (PA)

Gellar, 47, said the conversations continued “over the next few years” and that they “landed on an idea” with TV writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

“I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit ‘Buffy’ and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right,” she said.

“This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.

“I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love ‘Buffy’ as much as I do. And as much as you do.

“Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you.”

The series, created by writer and director Joss Whedon, saw Gellar play Buffy, one of a long line of young women chosen by fate to battle supernatural forces in the fictional US town of Sunnydale.

The programme also starred Alyson Hannigan as Willow Rosenberg, James Marsters as Spike and British star Anthony Head as Rupert Giles.

The shows success led to a spin-off series for vampire Angel, played by David Boreanaz.

Gellar has also starred in 1990s movies Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer and plays the boss of fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan in a new prequel series.