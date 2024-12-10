Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Kelly Ripa Was at 'a Complete Loss for Words' the Day She Met Mark Consuelos: 'I Was There!'

"She comes running in, she's like, 'OH MY GOD!' I'm like, 'What happened?' She's like, 'There's the most beautiful man in the rehearsal hall. I have never… I'm in love!'" Gellar recalled

Sarah Michelle Gellar witnessed the moment Kelly Ripa met her now husband Mark Consuelos.

On the Dec. 10 broadcast of the longtime couple's daytime series, Live! with Kelly and Mark, the Cruel Intentions star stopped by and recalled the moment Ripa, 54, and Consuelos, 53, met on All My Children.

"I will never, ever forget the story — this is a true story, you can tell me if I tell it wrong — but I was, I guess I was in the hair and makeup," Gellar, 47, recalled. "And Kelly comes in. This is the ‘90s, so she has those huge Velcro rollers she used to wear in her hair. And she comes running in, she’s like, ‘OH MY GOD!’ I’m like, ‘What happened?’ she’s like, ‘There’s the most beautiful man in the rehearsal hall. I have never… I’m in love!’ And that is you!"

Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty (L) Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa in 'All My Children'

To Gellar's surprise, Consuelos seemed unaware of Ripa's touching first impression. After blushing at Ripa calling him a "beautiful man," Gellar added that Ripa "couldn't speak" when they first crossed paths.



"She literally saw you, and this girl is never at a loss for words. She was at a complete loss for words," she laughed as Ripa added, "Thank God I recovered."

Ripa and Consuelos met at his audition for All My Children in 1995. At the time, the show was looking for an actor to cast as the love interest for Ripa's character Hayley Vaughan.

When the casting director showed her Consuelos' picture, Ripa had a premonition.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

"When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it," she revealed in 2018 on Lunch with Bruce. "And I don't believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment."

However, Consuelos had no idea he even had a chance with Ripa after their steamy screen test. "I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff, but I was very focused — I didn't really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn't really focused on that," he told HuffPost Live.

The two went on to elope in 1996 and eventually welcomed their now-adult children: Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21.



