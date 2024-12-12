Sarah Michelle Gellar talks 'Buffy' legacy
Sarah Michelle Gellar talks about the enduring popularity of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." (Dec. 11)
Sarah Michelle Gellar talks about the enduring popularity of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." (Dec. 11)
Although Sarah Michelle Gellar recently visited the set of the next I Know What You Did Last Summer installment, don’t expect a Helen Shivers resurrection. Following her Thanksgiving on-set photo from the upcoming sequel, the Golden Globe nominee confirmed “she dead” of her character in the original 1997 slasher, while admitting she “got in a …
The 42nd president joins “The View” to discuss the 2024 presidential election results and why he thinks the working-class coalition that bolstered his own election broke for Donald Trump.
Elizabeth Hurley has left fans divided with her most recent racy selfie. See photo.
Time’s most-coveted secret was ruined by a stunning leak on Wednesday that revealed its 2024 “Person of the Year” will be Donald Trump. A Trump biographer outed the magazine’s big announcement a day before it planned to announce Trump as its winner. Meridith McGraw, who penned the all-access account Trump in Exile, wrote in Politico that Time will go public with its announcement on Thursday morning, with sources telling her the president-elect is expected to celebrate the honor by ringing the op
The couple and their children, Sosie and Travis, as well as his partner Angelina Sambrotto, attended the premiere of 'A Complete Unknown' in style
One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers has given an anonymous on-camera interview about his sexual assault allegations against the music mogul, marking the first time an alleged victim of Combs has done so. In an interview with CNN, a John Doe — whose face was concealed and voice altered to maintain his anonymity — detailed …
The Alexander brothers were charged with conspiring to "repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault, and rape dozens of victims."
Coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani each had one team member in the finals. Michael Bublé had two.
Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal strode off the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA after two of the show’s other hosts had an exchange that touched on rapper Jay-Z, who was accused recently of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Jay-Z, officially named Shawn Carter, has vigorously denied an unnamed woman’s claim in a lawsuit that he and Combs, who is awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, raped her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Award
Fox confirmed that she and now-former fiancé Kelly are expecting their first child together last month
Amos Heller offered rare insight into life behind the scenes, including getting tattoos in Ireland and visiting a watch factory in Switzerland
"There’s a sense of calm before the storm."
The Knowles-Carter family attended the 'Mufasa: The Lion King' premiere in Los Angeles in support of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, who both have roles in the film
“That'll be the end of that relationship," joked the late-night host.
The Hollywood actress wore a dreamy head-to-toe designer look to show off her toned legs on Tuesday night. See photos
Their family member can only "sympathize" and understand a fraction of what the brothers have gone through.
Lindsay Lohan's Dubai-based dermatologist, Dr. Radmila Lukian, shared a filter-free selfie with the Our Little Secret actress
Kaling previously announced the nominees for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
The singer-songwriter performed a mashup of "Never Grow Up" and "The Best Day" at her Dec. 6 show in Vancouver
Holly Willoughby looked incredible in unearthed snaps from 1999 when she was just 25. The former This Morning star had brown hair and wore lingerie as she filmed for a Pretty Polly advert.