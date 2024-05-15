Sarah Paulson says living separately from girlfriend Holland Taylor is 'secret' to relationship

For Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, distance does make the heart grow fonder.

The “American Horror Story” actress opened up about living separately from her longtime girlfriend and the impact it's had on their relationship during an interview on the “SmartLess” podcast published Monday.

“Holland and I, we spend plenty of time together, but we don’t live in the same house,” Paulson said. “We’ve been together for a long time now, and I think part of it has to do with (that) we’re together when we want to be and we’re not when we don’t.”

When asked by “SmartLess” co-host Sean Hayes about the alternative of sleeping in separate bedrooms, Paulson said the couple enjoys cuddly quality time when they’re together.

“We fall asleep holding hands. I like to sleep near her,” Paulson said, before jokingly adding, “I don’t want to be around her the rest of the time.”

Taylor, who’s been dating Paulson since 2015, shared a similar sentiment during an interview with Page Six in November 2023.

“I think we each follow our own path so we’re not exactly the same,” Taylor told the outlet. “We do some things separately, so everyone gets to be true to what they believe.”

Taylor added: “She’s much more social, and I like a little bit of alone time, so I have that. She spends some time with friends and not with me, so it’s a good balance.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sarah Paulson talks living separately from girlfriend Holland Taylor