Sarah Raven: The National Trust’s rigid rules didn’t work for our chaotic family at Sissinghurst

It’s a busy morning at Sarah Raven’s horticultural empire, Perch Hill Farm. Situated deep in the East Sussex countryside, it’s home to a series of farm buildings, a restored oast house with its pointy magician’s-hat roof and, as of last year, a smart new orangery-style greenhouse where visitors can enjoy lunch.

There are blankets of unusual cosmos, trumpet-like with pink and purple petals and butter-yellow centres, fluffy white phlox, roses the colour of a cappuccino and Raven’s famous dahlias. It’s a playground of colour – quite literally because Perch Hill is Raven’s seed-testing ground as well as her home.

“I like being in this very unfashionable part of the English countryside,” she says, taking a break from a branding photoshoot taking place nearby (she sells everything garden-related now: clogs, aprons, vases, cards, gardening tools) and comes to sit down. “I mean, it’s amazing, there’s no Daylesford [here].”

Daylesford is the chic lifestyle brand built by Lady Carole Bamford, which offers an alternative white/beige pristine vision of country living – where you have to be a zillionaire to buy a cashmere blanket. Raven’s seed mixes are not the cheapest either, but the collections come with her all-important imprimatur. She has put the mix together: heights, colour, feel, mood, soil. You are buying a piece of her.

It’s thirty years since Sarah Raven, 61, and her husband, the writer Adam Nicolson, moved into Perch Hill from London with their baby daughter. Raven was then a newly qualified doctor, aged 31 (her first degree was in history at Edinburgh). Another baby followed soon after and at the same time, almost by accident, she started a small cutting patch using six plants from her mother’s garden. Not long afterwards, in 1996, this patch became the basis of her hugely influential book The Cutting Garden.

Her children Rosie, an architect, and Molly, an immigration lawyer, are now all grown up; there have been 14 books since – another cookery book is in the pipeline – and the online customer base has reached 900,000. There is a weekly podcast (grow, eat, cook, arrange) with almost 4.5 million downloads, a tulip collection launched this summer with Andy Murray’s wife, Kim, and an autumn bulb collection launched with 100 new bulbs from multicoloured tulips to narcissi.

Sarah Raven, the eponymous brand, now has an annual turnover of £25 million, from the seeds, seedlings and bulbs, all chosen and trialled by Raven herself, be it for garden borders, meadows or different mixes for containers. There are more than 100 staff – five gardeners for Perch Hill alone – and their own nursery in Lincolnshire.

Today Perch Hill is open to the public, one of 25 open days a year, when 440 people a day, across three slots, will navigate the small country lanes to reach it. Visitors can book ahead for lunch, created from the Perch Hill vegetable garden (nicknamed Mr MacGregor’s Patch, after the Beatrix Potter story Peter Rabbit). And of course, they will meet the Queen of Seeds herself, Sarah Raven.

“It’s like we’re about to give this huge party, they just happen not to be your friends,” she says. “Every table is going to be full of flowers, from the garden, the food will be picked from the garden. I can’t imagine not having the gardens open for people to look at and wander through.” The new cookbook will come after a 10-year wait: “I love food. I was a waitress at the River Café when I was young.”

There is nothing laundered about the lifestyle Raven sells. It’s messy and colourful, a bit like Raven herself: informal in style (more formal in manner), wearing barely any make-up, an orange linen shirt-dress and plimsolls. Many of her staff have been with her for years, and key members share her vision and taste instinctively. Planting schemes for much smaller gardens are in the works.

“But we’re only open during open days because we live here too,” she says. “And we have also spent 10 years of our life living at Sissinghurst.”

Sissinghurst is the extraordinarily beautiful estate and gardens in the Weald of Kent once owned by the writer and gardener Vita Sackville-West (lover of Virginia Woolf) and her husband Harold Nicolson. It was then given to the National Trust at Christmas 1966 by their son, Nigel, who remained in residence. Raven and Adam, Nigel’s son, moved here when Nigel became ill before he died in September 2004. To this day, it carries the legacy of the family’s close literary connection to the Bloomsbury Group, with adulterous love affairs, and the writing of terrific novels and non-fiction.

Adam Nicolson’s life was shaped by all of this – and it was when he fell in love with Raven. He was already a young married father of three. A celebrated author, his sixth book, Sissinghurst: An Unfinished History (2008) told the story of how he and Raven worked towards a more organic vision of the estate. There began almost a decade of Nicolson and Raven living together at Sissinghurst with their two young girls and Adam’s three visiting sons from his first marriage. They would go on to work with the National Trust to reshape Sissinghurst and what it stands for.

In Sissinghurst, Nicolson articulates the simultaneous hope and burden of being connected to such a place by birth without having any real power. He writes of members of the house’s staff saying to him at a rather sweet-sounding party he threw for their benefit: “You really think you’re lord of the manor now, don’t you?”

“I really put my heart and soul into it,” Raven says. Had she not seen the Sissinghurst conundrum coming? “Not at all. We’d gone there to look after Nigel. After he died I said to Adam ‘When are we going home?’ And he said ‘Well, maybe we’ll just try living here for a bit.’ And we did, for about eight and a half years. I commuted to Perch Hill almost every day.

“But unfortunately, with any big organisation you have quite rigid rules, and they don’t accommodate slightly chaotic haphazard families. And we were definitely that. Our children had rabbits who would escape. They played badminton in the garden. There were never massive rows [with the Trust], it was just a bit uncomfortable. On our eldest daughter’s 19th birthday, she said ‘I’m moving back to Perch Hill, and it would be nice if you came.’ We moved back slightly on the quiet at first and it was only about seven years ago that we did the farmhouse up.”

Raven, understandably, was nervous about adding the venture to an already busy life. Nicolson is very funny in his book about their lack of resources on “inheriting” what wasn’t theirs – “We didn’t own it, the NT did,” Raven says – with no overrunning coffers. Comically, he recalls them both going to Waddesdon Manor, owned by Jacob Rothschild, invited there for a spot of advice: “A butler told us to park our dirty Land Rover next to a Swiss-number-plated Range Rover,” he writes. He realised quickly that “the Rothschilds had their huge fund hosing money into Waddesdon and the National Trust was happy to accept anything they were prepared to pour down its throats”.

In the car on the way home, he recalls how Sarah said: “Haven’t we had enough burdens for the past few years? Haven’t we got other things to do? What I want now is a rather unburdened existence.”

As we talk, Nicolson sits nearby quietly tapping away on his computer. Their happy stable life together, a marriage of more than 30 years, has been a conscious effort for stability.

“When we met one another, we both had these relatively chaotic backgrounds and we both needed a real sense of boundaries and structure. We have a very conventional set-up [at Perch Hill]. And it’s very important.”

Nicholson was already married when they met on a ski trip. Raven was in her mid-20s and training to be a doctor, invited on the trip by her friend, Nicholson’s sister, Rebecca. He had married, in a rather unconventional Bloomsbury-ish way, his Cambridge girlfriend, (certain liberties tolerated), with three small boys then, all of them now grown up and part of their subsequent life together. But it was immediate love with Raven then, as now. Nicolson has called her “the substance of life… someone with whom and alongside whom the future was glow and richness”. Soon after, they were to marry and start their own life together, first in London and then in the ramshackle wild mess that was Perch Hill.

Raven grew up a twin in Cambridge, the joint youngest of five with an intensely academic, wonderful-sounding but emotionally fragile father, the late John E Raven. He was a revered Cambridge classics don whose books and teaching have touched generations of Cambridge classicists.

“He had levels of anxiety and was fragile, and then became unwell which combined to making him quite low,” Raven says with real feeling. Her father provided gentleness and introduced her to the simple but profound solace that can be found in nature. It is touching to hear her talk about him: “I revere my father.”

J E Raven was instrumental in creating a state school priority at his Cambridge college King’s, which is still famous for it today. His accomplishment as a botanist, and the way he passed it on to Raven, has been perhaps the single biggest positive legacy of Raven’s childhood.

When Raven’s father became increasingly ill with emphysema, she would accompany him in his Morris Minor (latterly a Simca and then a Mini Clubman, left to her in his will) looking for rare flowers: “If I could see 100, I was allowed to pick one.”

In a recent appearance on Desert Island Discs, she recounted how they worked together discovering flowers, including during family holidays in Italy: “My dad was a very loving and generous person and taught me everything I know… it is incredibly sad that the emphysema did cause his death as quite a young man but that in a way gave me my botany legs because he couldn’t walk very far. He wouldn’t be able to pick the flowers but he would trust me to do it.”

Now, she says: “I came from a very bright intellectual family, whereas my comfort was nature and plants and it was where I felt very confident.”

Raven – who describes herself as “over-sensitive or perhaps sensitive… a very emotional person” – had her own complex family legacy, providing an unspoken language of a kind between her and Nicholson: “We are both similar and dissimilar…You should see what he reads in the bath! I’m not an intellectual. I’m not thick. Occasionally I might pick up a novel.”

Raven’s mother, Faith, now 94, inherited Ardtornish, a 35,000 acre Highland estate in Movern, Lochaber. It is now run by Raven’s brother, Hugh, after Andrew, the eldest son and heir, died in 2005 from cancer. That estate too – like Sissinghurst – is famous for its gardens, home to both the ruined Ardtornish Castle and the still-inhabitable Kinlochaline Castle. Faith Raven, an emotionally sturdier character than her husband, and “very much a matriarch” is an accomplished plantswoman in her own right, both in Scotland and in Cambridge.

“When I was young, we’d go the whole time, boating, mackerel fishing, travelling up on the sleeper train on the first day of the holidays,” she says of Ardtornish. It’s still a big part of her life. Raven has a cottage there where the whole family holidays.

“Even though my parents were pretty die-hard left-of-centre, primogeniture was still important. Bizarre really,” she says.

Education was at a school run by Catholic nuns who thought her “naughty and haughty”, asking her to leave at 16. Her father died when she was 17 and she pretty much left home while sitting her A-levels at a crammer in Oxford. Then came history at Edinburgh – “I think to please my mother” – and then an absolute determination, almost from nowhere, to re-train as a doctor, much to her mother’s bemusement.

It was during this long period of retraining at Charing Cross, waitressing at the River Café, that she fell in love with Nicolson. She qualified as a doctor aged 31.

After the birth of her second daughter when they had left London for Perch Hill (although not as it is now), she decided she could not go back to Brighton Hospital after her maternity leave. The wrench was too much; the life too incompatible.

“The hospital rotas were very bad in those days. I always thought that once the girls had grown up a bit, I would go back to medicine. But then my business took off, so I never went back. I really loved medicine but I’m a very home person and I found being on call difficult.”

Only recently, the consultant who had been her boss, and had been so encouraging about her becoming a mother and a doctor, turned up for an open day at Perch Hill: “She said ‘You would have made a really good doctor Sarah, but it’s so good you’ve done what you’ve done.’

“I would have loved to be a GP. I would have loved the community side, but I think that’s tough now too.”

The Perch Hill business was very much a slow-burn. Tiny bits of the house, or primarily the garden, were done with a book deal or a small cash injection.

The shadows cast by the more tender aspects of Raven’s childhood have long since been overtaken by her own creative and financial success at Perch Hill – and a happy family of her own.

“I don’t live the life of a toff. I work very hard. I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth, but it’s gone now, you know? I don’t have that [anymore].”

She has built both her life at the farm and her brand from the ground up, intuiting too that a happy family also requires prioritising: “Sometimes I have thought about living near Bridport in Dorset which is beautiful but it is so far away. Our children live in London and come here a lot. One is coming tonight,” she says. Both daughters moved back for lockdown. Her eldest, the architect, is now married “and her husband loves Scotland like we do”.

All five children have proper careers achieved through study and hard work. Her youngest daughter trained as an immigration lawyer and the eldest as an architect. Adam’s sons are in finance (eldest), corporate law (middle) and software engineering (the youngest). None of them have been raised with a philosophy of unquestioned privilege handed down the generations, despite their grandparents.

“Adam and I both feel that sort of legacy and heritage is overrated and making your own ‘thing’ is crucial. We have absolutely no plan of what will happen to this place. I imagine the children will sell it when we die.”

There are no plans to expand the business through outside investment. If anything, she wants to delegate more, create a second centre, “a place that isn’t home, where I could teach and we would have a beautiful garden but not a home there, another place like this.”

They have finally gained planning permission to build on a plot of land in Amari, Crete, first discovered by her father when searching for a rare tulip, where she will create a garden. Winters, when Perch Hill is asleep, are now spent in a house in south London: “Where I go to bed at 9pm and wake at 5am and spend the early hours writing. That’s my really safe, happy zone, as well as the garden.”

Raven has achieved all the goals of other “personality” gardeners: a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show; covering Rachel de Thame’s maternity on three seasons of Gardener’s World; writing a column for this newspaper. Of the TV work, she says “I’m hugely self-conscious. You know, you have to do what you’re told, and it just didn’t totally suit me.”

As the nuns fifty years ago discovered with their “naughty and haughty” schoolgirl, Sarah Raven is much better left to her own devices: nightie, cardigan, clogs or wellies “and off I go at 5am making notes, looking, smelling, being in the place.” In another thirty years, if you visit Perch Hill, she’ll be there in her nineties, still striving for the “unburdened existence”, on the newly-created sloped areas on her mobility scooter. “I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”

