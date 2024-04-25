Sarah Schultz talks about closure after husband's body was found
Sarah Schultz talks about closure after husband's body was found
Sarah Schultz talks about closure after husband's body was found
Cooper wore a sexy lacy bodysuit from SKIMS' Wedding Shop collection after marrying Matt Kaplan in Mexico
The 'Anyone But You' actress has been sharing her daily dose of travel content
Sabrina Carpenter went braless wearing the Mirror Palais Anemone Dress in butter featuring illusion tulle adorned with lace appliqués along the neckline and hem
The bra was first released in October 2023
A man who’s gone viral after posting a video to Reddit outlining his frustrations with Loblaw-affiliated grocery stores says he simply wanted to point out the increasing injustices at the place where he shops for food.
"I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina," she said
Schiffer modeled the Chanel bikini on the runway and in the fashion house's ads
The "chosen ones" are reportedly sad they didn't get new roles after Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest appointments.
Organisers must fork over tens of thousands of dollars following Lana's performance on Friday night.
The 'Radical Optimism' singer is in her gray girl era.
Toronto-based influencer Roxy Earle says she was excited about the new line at Mango, but was quickly disappointed.
With three episodes left to air in Season 6, CBS’ FBI appears to be taking a veteran team member out of the field. The April 23 episode, “Family Affair,” revolved around the abduction of a pregnant woman, Denise, by her cult leader father. With a begrudging OK from the ATF (which had been keeping eyes …
Princess Beatrice, 35, put her most fashionable foot forward to host a panel talk with Spotify earlier this month, wearing a bright and beautiful dress by The Vampire's Wife
In February, the couple announced season 25 of 'Little People, Big World' would be their last on their 'Raising Heights' podcast
The S.W.A.T. actor's toddler daughter plans to keep him on his toes until he's ready to return for the action series' 8th season
If you wannabe on Beckham's birthday party guest list, you gotta get with her friends (the Spice Girls!)
Oklahoma mom reunites with kids after nightmare vacation leaves her husband behind bars
Althorp House's conservation manager shared a tranquil image of ducks and geese swimming on a lake at the estate, close to where the late Princess Diana was laid to rest
Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImageEight years ago, Taylor Swift and Kanye West shared a phone call that would later go down in infamy. Somehow, we still haven’t heard the end of it, and at this rate, we probably never will. Ask five people who’s in the wrong in this scenario, and you’re liable to come back with five different answers.Now, thanks to two pointed tracks on Swift’s newly released The Tortured Poets Department, the drama is being revived—despite nearly a decade having passed since it firs
"I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings," Gerry Turner’s daughter Angie said after the couple’s divorce announcement earlier this month