Sarah Silverman Gushes as Shoshana Bean Cast in Her Musical, “The Bedwetter”: 'I'm Pinching Myself' (Exclusive)

Two time Tony Award-nominee and Broadway veteran Shoshana Bean has been cast in Arena Stage's production of Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter — A New Musical. And Silverman couldn't be more thrilled.

"I’m pinching myself," the comedian. 54. says of the news, which PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. “Shoshana Bean is a stunning performer and I’m so proud she has chosen The Bedwetter for her next project."

The musical, which Silverman adapted from her 2010 memoir The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption and Pee — follows a 10-year-old Sarah "as she faces a new school, her parents’ divorce, and an embarrassing secret you’ll never guess (unless you read the title)."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Shoshana Bean at the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards at NYU Skirball Center on May 20, 2024 in New York City

Bean, who last starred in Hell's Kitchen as a character modeled after Alicia Keys mother, will play a mother again: this time, Sarah’s mother, Beth Ann.

“This project and this team grabbed my heart in a very special and unique way,” shares Bean. 47. “I’m so excited to be in the room with them and honored to get to be a part of telling this equally heartbreaking and hilarious story.”

But for Silverman, Bean's casting is personal. The two-time Emmy winner recalled seeing Bean during her run in Broadway's Wicked back in 2005.



"Everybody has a special connection to their first Elphaba, and Shoshana was mine," Silverman gushes. "Us bedwetters like brilliant performers who are wonderful humans and we got both in spades with Shoshana."

Marc J. Franklin Shoshana Bean (left) in 'Hell's Kitchen' on Broadway

Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter — A New Musical will kick off performances on Feb. 4, 2025 at the Kreeger Theater in Washington, D.C. The production is currently scheduled to run through March 16.

Tony nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane) will once again direct the production. She helmed the show when it had its world premiere Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in 2022.

“Shoshana’s prismatic rendering of Beth Ann Silverman is absolutely staggering,” raves Kauffman. “I cannot wait for D.C. audiences to witness her performance! Her wit, vulnerability, and edge are astonishing. And then to hear her sing… it’s nothing short of sublime.”



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Sarah Silverman at the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New York City

Music for the The Bedwetter was composed by the late Adam Schlesinger, who also collaborated with Silverman on lyrics. The Fountains of Wayne musician died in April 2020 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 25.



Additional music and lyrics are by David Yazbek. The Tony winner is also a consultant on Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club.

Joshua Harmon (Significant Other) co-wrote the musical's book with Silverman.

Additional casting are set to be announced in January.



Tickets to Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter — A New Musical are now on sale.

