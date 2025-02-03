Sarah Vine ‘rammed’ in road rage incident with Porsche in west London enclave

Columnist Sarah Vine has told how her car was rammed by a Porsche in a terrifying road rage incident.

Ms Vine alleges a driver took “umbrage” when the vehicle she was travelling in with 20-year-old daughter Beatrice stopped to let a pedestrian cross at red lights.

He is then said to have attempted to undertake her in Parsons Green on Sunday.

In a post on Instagram, the ex-wife of Conservative minister Michael Gove shared an image of a man she accused of “gesticulating like a demented ape, before eventually ramming his car into the back of mine”.

Daily Mail writer Vine, who said he’d picked on the “wrong bitch to bully”, added she had reported the matter to the Metropolitan Police. Scotland Yard was approached for comment.

She wrote: “Today my daughter and I were in the car.

“Behind us, a man in a big Porsche. He seemed to take umbrage when I stopped to let a pedestrian cross (the lights ahead were red anyway). He tried to undertake me, but failed.

Michael Gove and Sarah Vine (Getty Images)

“He then tailgated me for about half a mile, gesticulating like a demented ape, before eventually ramming his car into the back of mine.

“My daughter was very scared, so I just moved off, having decided he was too out of control to confront.

“He then fell back, and turned off onto a side road. But I took down the registration. I also have a picture of him.

“I have reported him to the police, but if you are unfortunate enough to know this preposterous individual, you might like to inform him that he picked the wrong bitch to bully today.”

Ex-Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies was among celebrities praising Vine on social media. She posted on X, formerly Twitter: “How very calm and controlled. Well done you.”

But former senior police officer Jim Gamble said she wasn’t wise to publicly share his car registration number.

“You’d be better leaving this to the police,” Mr Gamble wrote.