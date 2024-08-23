Sarajevo Film Festival 2024 Awards: ‘Three Kilometers To The End Of The World’ Takes Top Prize

Romanian film Three Kilometers to the End of the World, from director Emanuel Pârvu, won the Heart of Sarajevo prize on Friday for Best Feature Film at the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival. The film focuses on the violent attack on a 17-year-old boy and and the aftermath in his home village in the Danube Delta wetlands region in Romania.

“I can honestly say that I really want people, when they are leaving the cinema, to think about themselves,” Pârvu said. “I think that was my goal when I was shooting it. I wanted to make a movie where, at the end, I wanted you not to be happy, not to be sad, but to think very, very much about yourself and your decisions regarding the ones you love.”

Yorgos Zois was named Best Director for Arcadia, a Greek/Bulgarian/U.S. production. Anab Ahmed Ibrahim was tapped for Best Actress for Village Next to Paradise, and Doru Bem was Best Actor for Holy Week.

The competition jury included Paul Schrader as president (director/screenwriter, USA); Sebastian Cavazza (actor, Slovenia); Una Gunjak (director/screewriter/editor, Bosina and Herzegovina); Juho Kuosmanen (director/screenwriter, Finland); and Noomi Rapace (actress/producer, Sweden)

The Heart of Sarajevo prize for Best Documentary went to A Picture to Remember from director Olga Chernykh, and Absent, from Cem Demirer, was the top Short Film.

Here are the winners at the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival:

HONORARY HEART OF SARAJEVO

Philippe Bober

Christof Papousek

Alexader Payne

Meg Ryan

Paul Schrader

Elia Suleiman

John Turturro



HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST FEATURE FILM

THREE KILOMETERS TO THE END OF THE WORLD

Romania

Director: Emanuel Pârvu

Producer: Miruna Berecsu

The monetary prize in the amount of €16,000 is co-funded by the Tourism Association of Canton Sarajevo.



HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Yorgos Zois, ARCADIA

Greece, Bulgria, USA

The monetary prize in the amount of €10,000 is sponsored by the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina in cooperation with UNESCO.



HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST ACTRESS

Anab Ahmed Ibrahim, VILLAGE NEXT TO PARADISE

Austria, France, Germany, Somalia

Monetary prize in the amount of €2,500.



HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST ACTOR

Doru Bem, HOLY WEEK

Romania, Switzerland

Monetary prize in the amount of €2,500.





HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

A PICTURE TO REMEMBER

Ukraine, France, Germany

Director: Olga Chernykh

The monetary prize in the amount of €4,000 is sponsored by the Government of Switzerland.



HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILM

LIKE A SICK YELLOW

Kosovo*

Director: Norika Sefa

Monetary prize in the amount of €2,000.



HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD

YOUR LIFE WITHOUT ME

Hungary, Switzerland

Director: Anna Rubi

The Human Rights Award is presented for the best film from the Competition Programme – Documentary Film that addresses human rights issues. The monetary prize in the amount of €3,000 is sponsored by the Kingdom of the Netherlands.



SPECIAL JURY AWARD

WHAT WE ASK OF A STATUE IS THAT IT DOESN’T MOVE

Greece, France

Director: Daphné Hérétakis

Monetary prize in the amount of €2,500.



HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST SHORT FILM

ABSENT

Türkiye

Director: Cem Demirer

Qualifies the winning film for consideration for the Academy Award® for Best Short Film.

Monetary prize in the amount of €2,500.



SPECIAL MENTION

TAKO TSUBO

Austria, Germany

Director: Eva Pedroza, Fanny Sorgo



HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST STUDENT FILM

THE SMELL OF FRESH PAINT

Serbia

Director: Nađa Petrović

The monetary prize in the amount of €1,000 is sponsored by the Regional Cooperation Council.



SPECIAL ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS AWARD



THE SKY ABOVE ZENICA

Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Director: Zlatko Pranjić, Nanna Frank Møller

Award in the amount of €5,000 sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme in BiH.



SPECIAL AWARD FOR PROMOTING GENDER EQUALITY



CENT’ANNI

Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria

Director: Maja Doroteja Prelog

The monetary prize in the amount of €7,500 is sponsored by Mastercard.

* This label does not prejudge the status of Kosovo and is in accordance with Resolution 1244 and the opinion of the ICJ on Kosovo’s declaration of independence

