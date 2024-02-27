Sarasota County Fire Department offers free child seat safety inspections
The Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD) is offering free child seat safety inspections next month. Each monthly inspection will be held at a different SCFD station in the county. The inspections begin in March. During the inspection, a Sarasota County Fire Department Child Passenger Safety Technician will teach you how to use and install a car seat on your own and check to make sure your car seats are installed correctly.