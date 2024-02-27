Sarasota County Fire Department offers free child seat safety inspections

The Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Minimum-wage workers in British Columbia will get a pay hike of 65 cents an hour to $17.40 starting June 1, a move the government says will help lift more people out of poverty. The Ministry of Labour says in a statement the 3.9-per-cent increase is consistent with the province's average inflation rate last year. Labour Minister Harry Bains says the province has gone from having one of the lowest minimum wages in the country to the highest of all provinces, and the change is aimed at