Sarasota County Fire Department offers free child seat safety inspections

WFTS-Tampa

The Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD) is offering free child seat safety inspections next month. Each monthly inspection will be held at a different SCFD station in the county. The inspections begin in March. During the inspection, a Sarasota County Fire Department Child Passenger Safety Technician will teach you how to use and install a car seat on your own and check to make sure your car seats are installed correctly.